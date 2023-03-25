Bills head coach Sean McDermott shares outlook on AFC East for 2023 season

The first step to compete in the AFC East this season, general manager Brandon Beane has signed new players and brought back familiar faces so far. Buffalo signed former Patriots RB Damien Harris, extended LB Matt Milano's contract, re-signed CB Dane Jackson and brought back Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer.

With Poyer back, McDermott shared what it means having the 11-year safety command Buffalo's defense.

"Yeah, leadership right away," McDermott said about Poyer. "Then the edge of our defense when Jordan plays, we have a certain edge to us and that's a great quality that a player can add that to a team in addition to what he already adds in the X's and O's doing his job. That edge, that dog that he adds to our defense, is well known."

Poyer, 31, signed a two-year deal to return to Buffalo. The safety earned his first All-Pro nod in the 2021 season and followed in 2022, earning his first Pro Bowl. Buffalo will now look forward to building more in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of course, drafting a player could be another way to improve a roster spot, but McDermott believes every position could be better.