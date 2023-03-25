Around the NFL

Bills head coach Sean McDermott shares outlook on AFC East for 2023 season

Published: Mar 25, 2023 at 06:29 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Buffalo Bills have dominated the AFC East division since 2020. However, the division streak could be broken by the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets beefing up their rosters this offseason.

With Miami trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to New England signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Aaron Rodgers intending to play for New York, there's plenty of talent being loaded to the AFC East.

Bill head coach Sean McDermott is aware of Buffalo's opponents getting better during free agency. Speaking with NFL Network's Judy Battista at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, McDermott opened up about the loaded AFC East in 2023.

"Yeah, we have a tremendous amount of respect for them," McDermott said. "Not only at the coach level but at the talent level they've been able to accrue. You look across the division, and to your point, it's impressive. So, we have to make sure we continue to reinvent ourselves to stay on top of the division."

Related Links

The first step to compete in the AFC East this season, general manager Brandon Beane has signed new players and brought back familiar faces so far. Buffalo signed former Patriots RB Damien Harris, extended LB Matt Milano's contract, re-signed CB Dane Jackson and brought back Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer.

With Poyer back, McDermott shared what it means having the 11-year safety command Buffalo's defense.

"Yeah, leadership right away," McDermott said about Poyer. "Then the edge of our defense when Jordan plays, we have a certain edge to us and that's a great quality that a player can add that to a team in addition to what he already adds in the X's and O's doing his job. That edge, that dog that he adds to our defense, is well known."

Poyer, 31, signed a two-year deal to return to Buffalo. The safety earned his first All-Pro nod in the 2021 season and followed in 2022, earning his first Pro Bowl. Buffalo will now look forward to building more in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of course, drafting a player could be another way to improve a roster spot, but McDermott believes every position could be better.

"All areas, really. Just trying to find the best players we could find at every position that fit us," McDermott said. "It may not fit everyone the same, but players that fit the Buffalo Bills and players that take a lot of pride in playing in Buffalo and what it means to wear the red, white and blue of the Buffalo Bills."

Related Content

news

LB Bobby Wagner signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7 million deal

Former Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bears' Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: 'All the things that come with that position, he exuded those traits'

The Chicago Bears' trade out of the No. 1 overall spot in the upcoming draft cemented quarterback Justin Fields as the franchise cornerstone, a decision coach Matt Eberflus discussed with NFL Network's Judy Battista at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday.

news

Chiefs' Andy Reid expects WR Skyy Moore to 'step up'; Patrick Mahomes to keep rehabbing ankle

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he expects second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore "to step up" with key departures from the 2023 offseason.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll looking beyond 'foundation' laid in first season: We 'have a long way to go'

Giants head coach Biran Daboll is pleased with the start he's had in New York, but as the roster turnover has gotten underway, he admits the 2023 iteration of the team has "a long way to go" to build of its foundation.

news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff explains team's shift in approach entering 2023

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Friday to explain the team's decisions so far in the 2023 offseason.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly join Angel City FC investor group

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly joined the Angel City FC investor group.

news

Top edge rusher prospect Tyree Wilson underwent foot procedure, won't participate in Texas Tech pro day

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, will not work out at the Red Raiders' pro day next week per the advice of his doctor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Eagles signing former Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds to one-year deal

The Eagles are signing former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Ravens signing WR Nelson Agholor to one-year, $3.25M contract

Nelson Agholor is moving to Charm City. Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday.

news

WR DJ Chark signing with Panthers on one-year deal

The Carolina Panthers are signing wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE