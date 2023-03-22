RB Damien Harris feels joining Bills could take his game to 'new height'

Harris performed at his best when facing the Bills. In four career games against Buffalo, the RB generated 100-plus rushing yards three times and earned five total TDs, including a career-high three TDs in Week 16, 2021.

"I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player," Harris said. "And from the outside looking in as an opponent, if I felt that way, then I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like I could just take it to a new height."

Bills GM Brandon Beane entered the offseason targeting a "heavier" back to pair with second-year pro James Cook and shifty back/returner Nyheim Hines (who took a pay cut to stay in Buffalo). The desire to add a power runner was one reason the Bills moved on from Devin Singletary, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.