Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent right knee surgery, expected to be fine for OTAs 

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The procedure was considered a minor cleanup.
The knee apparently has bothered Wilson for a few seasons now, but the expectation is that Wilson will be fully healthy for the start of Organized Team Activities this offseason.
It's a big season upcoming for Wilson, 34, who is coming off a year in which he missed two games with injuries and finished with career lows in completion percentage (60.5%) and TD passes (16). Wilson had a partially torn hamstring that kept him out for a Week 7 game against the Jets. He also suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Chiefs that kept him out for the Broncos' Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals.
New head coach Sean Payton should help Wilson thrive more readily, but there's pressure for him to perform after the Broncos swung a big trade to land Wilson -- costing them their first-round picks this year and last -- and signing him to a five-year extension prior to last season worth $245 million, including $165 million guaranteed.
His contracts are guaranteed each of the next two seasons.