Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent right knee surgery, expected to be fine for OTAs 

It's a big season upcoming for Wilson, 34, who is coming off a year in which he missed two games with injuries and finished with career lows in completion percentage (60.5%) and TD passes (16). Wilson had a partially torn hamstring that kept him out for a Week 7 game against the Jets. He also suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Chiefs that kept him out for the Broncos' Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals.