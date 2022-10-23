Broncos QB Russell Wilson dealing with partially torn hamstring

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, leaving his status in doubt beyond the start he'll miss today against the Jets, sources say.

Tests on Tuesday revealed the partial tear -- also known as a Grade 2 strain -- which is generally a multiple-week injury because of the risk of additional damage. So despite Wilson's public and private desire to play through it, there was virtually no chance the Broncos would let him on the field Sunday.

Backup Brett Rypien will make his second career start in Wilson's place against the Jets.

Wilson lobbied emphatically to play, sources say, believing he's played through worse while in Seattle. He moved around and threw during the week, and he felt he could protect himself well enough to play.

The original plan was for Wilson to work out a bit or throw on Saturday morning, but by that time the decision had been made. It's the team's medical staff's job to protect Wilson from himself, and he's now out.

The Broncos play the Jaguars next Sunday in London and then have a bye. Holding out Wilson for another game would give him three full weeks to heal and potentially return Nov. 13 against the Titans.

Wilson also received an injection earlier this month for a latissimus dorsi strain, but that injury did not appear on this week's injury report, indicating he's no longer receiving treatment for it and it's not an issue.

Acquired for a blockbuster package of draft picks and players in March and signed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension last month, Wilson has struggled badly in his first season in Denver.