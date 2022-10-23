Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson dealing with partially torn hamstring

Published: Oct 23, 2022 at 07:08 AM
by Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, leaving his status in doubt beyond the start he'll miss today against the Jets, sources say.

Tests on Tuesday revealed the partial tear -- also known as a Grade 2 strain -- which is generally a multiple-week injury because of the risk of additional damage. So despite Wilson's public and private desire to play through it, there was virtually no chance the Broncos would let him on the field Sunday.

Backup Brett Rypien will make his second career start in Wilson's place against the Jets.

Wilson lobbied emphatically to play, sources say, believing he's played through worse while in Seattle. He moved around and threw during the week, and he felt he could protect himself well enough to play.

The original plan was for Wilson to work out a bit or throw on Saturday morning, but by that time the decision had been made. It's the team's medical staff's job to protect Wilson from himself, and he's now out.

The Broncos play the Jaguars next Sunday in London and then have a bye. Holding out Wilson for another game would give him three full weeks to heal and potentially return Nov. 13 against the Titans.

Wilson also received an injection earlier this month for a latissimus dorsi strain, but that injury did not appear on this week's injury report, indicating he's no longer receiving treatment for it and it's not an issue.

Acquired for a blockbuster package of draft picks and players in March and signed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension last month, Wilson has struggled badly in his first season in Denver.

He's also been banged up in recent starts, affecting his performance. Now, in steps Rypien while Wilson heals.

news

Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) long-shot to play versus Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long-shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after retweaking his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization

Longtime Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie, defensive tackle Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization on Saturday, the team announced.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the New York Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey explained why he's "happy" to be joining his new team after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

J.K. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissues from his previous ACL surgery. The Ravens running back, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question. Wilson is questionable for Denver's game against the Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

news

After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022

Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. Scott Fitterer and Steve Wilks explained Friday the decision to trade the RB and what comes next.

news

Jets WR Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos following trade request

Elijah Moore's trade request prompted a change, but not the one he was seeking. Moore will not play in the Jets' Week 7 game against the Broncos, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday, reiterating New York won't trade the QB.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

