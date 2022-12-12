Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson suffers concussion in second half of loss to Chiefs

Published: Dec 11, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not return to Sunday's 34-28 loss the Chiefs after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Wilson was injured at the tail end of a 14-yard scramble when Chiefs defender Frank Clark seemingly put all of his body weight onto the Broncos QB as he made the tackle.

Wilson lied still on the turf as the Broncos medical staff rushed to his aid. He slowly got up and walked to the sideline under his own power before going to the blue medical tent and finally the locker room.

Brett Rypien relieved Wilson upon his exit and finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, bringing the Broncos to within six points in the final frame.

Wilson completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards and a season-high three TDs (one interception) while adding 57 rushing yards before leaving the game.

