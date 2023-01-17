Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Published: Jan 17, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations about his future.

After finishing his standard exit interviews with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that both sides are taking their time with the decisions.

Related Links

"They're not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I'm not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one," Rodgers said.

Last offseason, Rodgers considered moving on from Green Bay following his fourth MVP award but eventually inked a new contract that bumped his pay.

After a down 2022 campaign by his standards and the Packers finishing 8-9, out of the playoffs, Rodgers is contemplating his future again.

"Look, I think you have a feeling where you are leaning, but there's a lot of things that come into play," he said. "I think just some on my side, it's the physical part, it's the emotional part, it's the spiritual part. It's the ability to go back out there and give it one hundred percent. It's also the situation and where the team is at and the focus moving forward, short term, long term. Then it comes down to intuition and what it feels like in your body and what it feels like in your mind. Once you commit, then you commit. You move forward, whatever the decision is, so you know, I just need some time right now. I don't need to ask anybody to respect my time or whatever. That's going to be the answer until I'm ready, and when I'm ready to give my opinion like I was last year, I'm either all in or I'm out."

After throwing for his fewest yards in a season in which he played at least 10 games and generating 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions (one off his career high), Rodgers said he can still play at an MVP level.

"Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest," Rodgers said. "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure. But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it's got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward."

Over the course of the past several seasons, Rodgers had nudged the Packers' front office to sign and re-sign players he believes are essential to Green Bay continuing to play at a high level. Tuesday, he made it clear some of the players he'd like to see back in the locker room if he's to return.

"I think there's more conversations to be had," he said. "I think no player wants to be part of any type of rebuild. I said that years ago. Reloads are a lot of fun because you feel like you're close, you're only a couple guys away. This game is about relationships. It's about the guys you rely on, even if they don't maybe show up huge in the stat book. A guy like Marcedes Lewis, he's an important cog in the wheel of the locker room and the momentum of the team. That's a guy I want to finish my career with. You know? If I'm playing, I want that guy next to me. I want the Randall Cobbs of the world, if he wants to keep playing, in my locker room. Guys you can win with. Allen Lazard , Robert Tonyan, David Bakhtiari.

"There's a lot of interesting names that we'll see their desire to re-sign these certain guys who are glue guys in the locker room will be interesting conversations to be had. Take all that away, I still need to mentally get to a point where I feel 100% locked in a ready to play a 19th season. And if I do, then we'll rock and roll, and we'll figure that out. If I don't, we'll go into the jungles for a while."

Whether it's the gridiron or the jungles for Rodgers in 2023, only time will tell.

Related Content

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that Tampa Bay needed to enter a rebuild following its blowout loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

news

NFC East becomes first division since 1997 to have three teams make Divisional Round

With the Eagles sporting the No. 1 seed, the Giants besting the Vikings and the Cowboys blasting the Buccaneers, the NFC East will have three teams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs.

news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys defense was all over Brady, Bucs 'as soon as we got off the bus'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says the team was all over Tampa Bay as soon as they got off the bus.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after five-touchdown performance: 'I knew what this game meant'

Dogged by whispers and doubts after throwing 11 interceptions and fumbling four times in his last seven games, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an all-time outing against Tampa Bay, scoring all five of Dallas' TDs and amassing 329 total yards.

news

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses record four PATs in Dallas wild-card win

Brett Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers, becoming the first kicker to miss four PATs in a regular-season or postseason game since the statistic was first tracked for individual players in 1932, per Elias Sports Bureau.

news

NFL Divisional Round schedule set: Eagles host Giants; Cowboys at 49ers on Sunday night

Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books, and the NFL Divisional Round is up next. See which teams will be competing this weekend for a trip to the conference championships.

news

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE