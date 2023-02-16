Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job 

A charismatic defensive mind known for his aggressive approach and memorable quotes, Ryan has lived a football life. The son of former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals head coach Buddy Ryan, Rex is also the brother of Rob Ryan, who served as Payton's defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints from 2013-2015.

Ryan was the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator from 2005-2008 before he became Jets head coach in what would be a memorable run for the franchise that lasted six seasons and culminated with a 2010 run to the AFC Championship Game. He then coached the Bills for a pair of seasons and holds an overall head-coaching record of 61-66.

Through 12 seasons as a head coach and defensive coordinator, Ryan's defenses ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed nine times.

Were he to join Payton, who retired for one season after helming the Saints for 15 years prior to taking on the Broncos' head-coaching job, Ryan would find himself with a stocked defense that was ranked seventh in yards allowed despite a 5-12 campaign.