AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2024 NFL Draft

In the chase

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins

The common denominator with this group is obvious: They all have top-level quarterbacks and playoff experience. These are the teams that, at least right now, appear to have the goods to challenge the Chiefs. There is a pecking order within the group, though.

Baltimore was the best team in the 2023 regular season, going 13-4 despite playing in the only NFL division that produced three postseason participants. And the offense might be even better in 2024, with Jackson benefiting from increased comfort in Year 2 with OC Todd Monken and the long-awaited addition of running back Derrick Henry. If there is an area to watch, it is the offensive line, which has lost three starters, and the defense, which not only has to replace linebacker Patrick Queen (who left for the rival Steelers), but also defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (who is now the head coach of the Seahawks). Still, the Ravens have consistently shown the ability to restock the roster -- this offseason doesn't feel any different.

The Bengals, with Burrow returning from an injury-riddled season, have already proven themselves to be the only AFC team that can consistently stress the Chiefs -- and their offseason suggests an intent to ramp up explosive plays. The addition of tight end Mike Gesicki should be a boon for Burrow. Cincinnati signed running back Zack Moss, who burst onto the scene last season in relief of Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. And Trent Brown, at right tackle, should solidify the line protecting Burrow -- if, of course, the veteran bookend can stay healthy. Receiver Tee Higgins got franchise-tagged and requested a trade, but assuming the Bengals don't budge on that, keeping him and Ja'Marr Chase together for one more run has Cincy well-positioned for another push to the Super Bowl. The Bengals also did a lot of work on their defense, which struggled against explosive plays last season, bringing on DT Sheldon Rankins, as well as safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell. Losing D.J. Reader hampers an already-suspect run defense, so defensive tackle figures to be a draft focus.

Is the window closing on Buffalo's Super Bowl aspirations? Not as long as Josh Allen continues to play football. But this is starting to look like a reset that will test Allen's ability to carry the offense, the way Mahomes had to do it last season. The Bills endured a severe roster makeover, and among the familiar faces gone are Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, whose trade to Houston completes a strange arc in which his role diminished dramatically during Buffalo's late-season surge. That leaves the receiver room pretty bare, even though the Bills signed Curtis Samuel. Clearly, Brandon Beane will have to add wide receivers, either in free agency or from a very good draft crop at the position. The overarching issue for the Bills remains the same, though: After failing to close out the Chiefs in the playoffs at home last season, are the Bills even further away from a Super Bowl breakthrough now than they were then?

A very active free agency has the Texans continuing a rapid rise, after a breakout rookie season by Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans. Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, Joe Mixon, Azeez Al-Shaair and Jeff Okudah will all help, and the acquisition of Diggs gives Stroud a veteran game-breaker weapon to add to a receiver corps that already features Nico Collins and Tank Dell -- if we assume that Diggs' disappearance in the second half of last season was not indicative of the start of a decline. The Texans do not currently have a first-round draft pick, but their success drafting last year, combined with their free agency this year, has them poised to take another step up the AFC ladder.