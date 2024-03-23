Chiefs trading CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans for 2025 third-round pick, swap of 2024 seventh-round picks

The Chiefs are moving on from one of their key pieces on defense.
Kansas City is trading CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of 2024 seventh-round picks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per sources.
Sneed is expected to get a new contract with the Titans, Pelissero added.
Fresh off a Super Bowl LVIII victory in February, the Chiefs moving on from Sneed has been brewing as a possibility for several weeks. On Feb. 28, Kansas City permitted Sneed to seek a trade partner. Then on March 4, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Sneed to avoid losing him to free agency empty-handed.
Before the trade to Tennessee, Sneed earned just over $5.5 million during his rookie deal. After he was franchise tagged, Sneed was set to receive $19.8 million for the 2024 season. Sneed's eventual deal with the Titans will replace and should roam around the franchise tag number -- plus the added security of more years.
Sneed, 27, joins a new squad that features a new head coach in Brian Callahan. He becomes the latest offseason splash made by Tennessee. The Titans added quarterback Mason Rudolph, running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, linebacker Kenneth Murray and CB Chidobe Awuzie earlier in free agency.
Throughout Sneed's first four seasons in Kansas City, the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech started 67 games (including playoffs), recording 11 interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits.
With Sneed's exit from the two-time reigning Super Bowl champs, the Chiefs lose a talented corner who built a reputation for disrupting top wide receivers. Trent McDuffie will be expected to step up for the secondary in Sneed's departure, while defensive end Chris Jones, who Kansas City was able to retain this offseason on a five-year deal, will hold things down for last season's second-ranked defense up front.