Chiefs trading CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans for 2025 third-round pick, swap of 2024 seventh-round picks

Before the trade to Tennessee, Sneed earned just over $5.5 million during his rookie deal. After he was franchise tagged, Sneed was set to receive $19.8 million for the 2024 season. Sneed's eventual deal with the Titans will replace and should roam around the franchise tag number -- plus the added security of more years.

Sneed, 27, joins a new squad that features a new head coach in Brian Callahan. He becomes the latest offseason splash made by Tennessee. The Titans added quarterback Mason Rudolph, running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, linebacker Kenneth Murray and CB Chidobe Awuzie earlier in free agency.

Throughout Sneed's first four seasons in Kansas City, the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech started 67 games (including playoffs), recording 11 interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits.