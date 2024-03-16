WR Calvin Ridley: 'I really wanted to be with' Jaguars but Titans had 'that other side for me'

The weapons Ridley is leaving behind in Jacksonville include tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne and wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk -- plus the newly arrived Gabe Davis. It's a formidable crew, but Ridley held his own during his lone season with the Jags.

He played all 17 games in 2023 after not seeing any NFL action since Oct. 24, 2021 due to a leave of absence midway through that campaign and a full-year suspension for gambling handed down the following offseason.

While shaking off the rust, Ridley placed second on the Jags with 76 receptions and led the offense with 1,016 receiving yards. His eight touchdown catches doubled the next-best total, Engram's four. He delivered that output while playing 943 (84.6%) of the team's offensive snaps, the most among Jacksonville wideouts by 390 plays.

Yet still, Ridley desires to take on more.

He'll do so opposite Hopkins, who managed to rebound for the seventh 1,000-yard receiving season of his 11-year career after two down campaigns, with fellow newcomer Tony Pollard and second-year back Tyjae Spears hoping to provide pop as a backfield tandem replacing the great Derrick Henry.

Coming in and keying an ascent for Tennessee's offense, which ranked 27th in points and 28th in yards in 2023, will be a task that requires Ridley to regain consistency in his age-29 season.

The wideout had some breakout games with Jacksonville, eclipsing 100 receiving yards four times, but he had double as many duds. He disappeared for large swaths of his comeback season, finishing with under 40 yards in nine contests.

Whether better balance comes with a full year back in the mix -- or even thanks to avoiding a season and a half of high-speed collisions in the middle of his prime -- Ridley has every confidence in his ability to deliver.

"I'm 29 on paper, but I'm probably like 25, for real, to be honest with you," he said. "And it's not because of the two years. The two years off did help, but I'm really like 25 years old in real life. Ya'll gon' see -- I can run with youngest; I can run with the oldest, I can run all day, I can play all day. I love football, man. This is all I ever did, pretty much. This is all I do."