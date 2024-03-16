 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

WR Calvin Ridley: 'I really wanted to be with' Jaguars but Titans had 'that other side for me'

Published: Mar 16, 2024 at 07:25 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Calvin Ridley delivered perhaps the biggest surprise of early free agency by joining the Titans.

Choosing to pass on a re-up with the Jaguars, Ridley instead saw greener pastures with the AFC South's last-place finisher, Tennessee, in part because of the role he hoped to play in helping the team back to contender status.

"I think, playing them twice a year, I was watching them and looking at the things they did have," Ridley said Friday during his introductory news conference. "I know that D-Hop's (DeAndre Hopkins) here -- and I know that I wanted to play with another receiver on the other side that could help me do what I do best. I know that they had a really good defense and were upcoming and stuff. I was looking into it. I really wanted to be with the Jags, but there's a lot of things that wasn't working out for me and then I think the Titans had that other side for me, so I chose the Titans. Obviously, the money was pretty good, so I went with that."

In terms of the side of the equation that the Titans fulfill for Ridley -- his desired role -- the wideout is intent on increasing the pull of his orbit for an offense in need.

"Jacksonville, they have a lot of weapons over there and sometimes when I was there, I was like, feeling a little weird because I was always someone who wants the ball and I want to crack the game for us," he said. "I want to be the guy who's, you know -- keep me into the game all game. So, I was like, really, coming over here and I want to do my thing, take over. I want to bring this team, shoot this team through the roof in any way I can to help."

Related Links

The weapons Ridley is leaving behind in Jacksonville include tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne and wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk -- plus the newly arrived Gabe Davis. It's a formidable crew, but Ridley held his own during his lone season with the Jags.

He played all 17 games in 2023 after not seeing any NFL action since Oct. 24, 2021 due to a leave of absence midway through that campaign and a full-year suspension for gambling handed down the following offseason.

While shaking off the rust, Ridley placed second on the Jags with 76 receptions and led the offense with 1,016 receiving yards. His eight touchdown catches doubled the next-best total, Engram's four. He delivered that output while playing 943 (84.6%) of the team's offensive snaps, the most among Jacksonville wideouts by 390 plays.

Yet still, Ridley desires to take on more.

He'll do so opposite Hopkins, who managed to rebound for the seventh 1,000-yard receiving season of his 11-year career after two down campaigns, with fellow newcomer Tony Pollard and second-year back Tyjae Spears hoping to provide pop as a backfield tandem replacing the great Derrick Henry.

Coming in and keying an ascent for Tennessee's offense, which ranked 27th in points and 28th in yards in 2023, will be a task that requires Ridley to regain consistency in his age-29 season.

The wideout had some breakout games with Jacksonville, eclipsing 100 receiving yards four times, but he had double as many duds. He disappeared for large swaths of his comeback season, finishing with under 40 yards in nine contests.

Whether better balance comes with a full year back in the mix -- or even thanks to avoiding a season and a half of high-speed collisions in the middle of his prime -- Ridley has every confidence in his ability to deliver.

"I'm 29 on paper, but I'm probably like 25, for real, to be honest with you," he said. "And it's not because of the two years. The two years off did help, but I'm really like 25 years old in real life. Ya'll gon' see -- I can run with youngest; I can run with the oldest, I can run all day, I can play all day. I love football, man. This is all I ever did, pretty much. This is all I do."

That's exactly what the Titans are banking on. It's why they offered him $92 million over the next four years.

Related Content

news

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The New York Jets are signing former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, clearing way for Russell Wilson to start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Russell Wilson focused on helping Steelers win, not QB battle with Kenny Pickett

Formally introduced by the Steelers on Friday, QB Russell Wilson said his mindset isn't yet on beating out Kenny Pickett for the starting role, rather helping Pittsburgh get back on track. 
news

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant

Mike Vrabel, who was fired as Titans head coach in January, is joining the Browns as a consultant. 
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Donald's retirement on social media

Aaron Donald's retirement announcement rocked the NFL world on Friday. Here's a collection of appreciation posts from the NFL community that flooded social media.
news

Rams 8-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced his retirement following 10 NFL seasons. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Texans

The Vikings will now have the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks in the first round come April 25 after a trade with the Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright'

Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche explains his decision to take less money in order to stay in New England, citing his loyalty to the club that drafted him in 2020 and his excitement to play under new head coach Jerod Mayo.