2024 NFL free agency: Four biggest surprises so far

The danger of overreacting to the actions (or inactions) of a team right now in the offseason, especially one as well-heeled as the Bears still are, is that it's painfully early. Chicago has plenty of time to use its trove of assets to bolster the roster.

That said, there are some big fish we know they just won't catch.

I thought the Bears would go headlong into adding another game-changer to their front, either with a defensive tackle such as Christian Wilkins (Raiders) or an edge rusher on the level of Danielle Hunter (Texans). When they both signed elsewhere (and Chris Jones re-signed in Kansas City), it limited the Bears' options quite a bit.

Chicago probably can be patient and still land a mid-level pass-rush option, such as Chase Young, and for the right money, it might make sense. There's also the draft, where it holds two of the top nine overall picks. But is there a pass rusher they like in that range

It's far less obvious what route the Bears might take to land a game-changing interior presence. Gervon Dexter could be part of that solution, but the veteran market has dried up quickly. Arik Armstead sticks out a bit as a possible solution, but he'll have multiple suitors. There are some appealing draft options, too, but without a second-round pick (for the time being, anyway), the Bears might have to reach for one – or dip deeper into the talent pool.

The Bears have made some nice moves, including signing D’Andre Swift, even if he was a touch pricey, and retaining CB Jaylon Johnson long-term.

Yet there's still the elephant in the room: Justin Fields. We won't beat this one to death, as others have done a fine job outlining how tough a spot both he and the team are in currently. Perhaps there's a team that can't get the QB it wanted in the draft, and Fields becomes an option then. Seattle and New England come to mind as possibilities, but there's no guarantee Chicago finds a suitor. The last thing the Bears want to do is head to minicamp with Fields still on the roster if they use the first overall pick on a quarterback.