Texans re-signing TE Dalton Schultz to three-year, $36 million contract

After five seasons in Dallas, Schultz joined the Texans on a one-year pact last offseason and quickly became a reliable target for rookie C.J. Stroud.

In 15 games, Schultz generated 59 catches for 635 yards, for a career-high 10.8 yards per catch, and five touchdowns. The 27-year-old proved a perfect fit alongside the Texans' weapons on the outside, able to win over the middle and on shallow out-routes. With stellar hands, he's a trusty security blanket for Stroud.

Since 2020, Schulz ranks in the top five among tight ends in receptions (257) and touchdowns (22) and sits eighth in receiving yards (2,635). He is one of three TEs to have 50-plus catches and 500-plus receiving yards in each of the last four seasons (Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson).

At $12 million per year over three years, it's a solid deal for the Texans to keep one of their weapons in Houston. Schultz will slot in as the 11th highest-paid TE in the NFL in terms of APY, per NFL Research.