Texans re-signing TE Dalton Schultz to three-year, $36 million contract

Published: Mar 05, 2024 at 01:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans have ensured the top free-agent tight end wouldn't hit the market.

The Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract to keep Dalton Schultz in Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The deal includes $23.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

After five seasons in Dallas, Schultz joined the Texans on a one-year pact last offseason and quickly became a reliable target for rookie C.J. Stroud.

In 15 games, Schultz generated 59 catches for 635 yards, for a career-high 10.8 yards per catch, and five touchdowns. The 27-year-old proved a perfect fit alongside the Texans' weapons on the outside, able to win over the middle and on shallow out-routes. With stellar hands, he's a trusty security blanket for Stroud.

Since 2020, Schulz ranks in the top five among tight ends in receptions (257) and touchdowns (22) and sits eighth in receiving yards (2,635). He is one of three TEs to have 50-plus catches and 500-plus receiving yards in each of the last four seasons (Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson).

At $12 million per year over three years, it's a solid deal for the Texans to keep one of their weapons in Houston. Schultz will slot in as the 11th highest-paid TE in the NFL in terms of APY, per NFL Research.

The Texans entered the offseason with oodles of cap space and aimed a chunk toward keeping their own free agents. Mission accomplished with Schultz before he ever reached the open market.

