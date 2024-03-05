The First Read: Five teams that must make a splash in NFL free agency in 2024

Forget about the Bengals, Bills and Ravens in the AFC for a second. If there's one team that has the potential to be the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming years, it's the one that nobody saw coming at this time last year: the Texans. The rapid ascension of quarterback C.J. Stroud put Houston in the position every franchise covets. The Texans can spend as freely as they like, because the dude under center is both effective and incredibly cheap for the next few years, thanks to his rookie contract. The Texans are projected to have just over $70 million cap space -- which ranks as the sixth most in the NFL -- so they had better be ready to do some damage.





A good chunk of that money exists because Houston won the AFC South last year by relying heavily on a lot of veterans who signed one-year contracts. Some of those players will be moving on to better deals with other franchises, but the Texans also have a much better product to sell now to other free agents they want to pursue. This is a team that is on the rise, both because of Stroud and the surprising success head coach DeMeco Ryans attained in his first season. The next step for the Texans is to build upon those good vibes and sustain what they've created.





"In the end, we're going to do what we think is best for the Houston Texans team," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "DeMeco has said this countless times [and] I've expressed this countless times. It's not about one person, it's not about one player. Every year is different. We're not really believers in windows. I'm not really sure what that means. It's about the 2024 season, trying to put the best team together."





The Texans certainly need to find another cornerback to pair with Derek Stingley Jr., which could make a trade for somebody like Kansas City's L'Jarius Sneed an option (the franchise tag has been applied to him, but he's also been given the chance to shop for a team that could trade for him). Houston also needs a disruptive defensive tackle, and Chris Jones could be in play there if he doesn't re-sign with Kansas City. If the Texans want to pursue an edge rusher, they could go after somebody like Minnesota's Danielle Hunter. The Texans also could fill a hole at offensive tackle with somebody like Tyron Smith or find a versatile running back like Saquon Barkley. The point is that Caserio needs to keep the same energy he brought into last year's draft, when he traded up to select edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the third overall pick, right after taking Stroud. Caserio wanted to jump-start a new era in Houston with a couple foundational players. He can keep everything rolling by making similarly bold moves in this free-agency period.