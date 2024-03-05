Buccaneers place franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

It's Winfield Jr., rather than Evans or Mayfield, that was always the most likely Buc to be tagged.

He was everywhere for the Buccaneers during the team's surprise 2023 run to the postseason, setting career highs across the board.

Winfield, a thumping tackler, had 122 last season, and he proved himself as an underrated blitzer with six sacks. His three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 12 passes defensed led the team, while his six forced fumbles were tops in the NFL alongside Miami's Bradley Chubb.

He tied a bow on his rookie contract with his first All-Pro campaign and a sixth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

For those efforts, he'll now be tasked with running it back on the one-year tender, barring an agreement on a multi-year extension ahead of the July deadline.

The Buccaneers will have to balance any potential Winfield negotiations with deciding the fates of Evans and Mayfield, as well Winfield's linebacking teammates, Devin White and Lavonte David.