2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest tag news on deadline day

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire.
There are three tender options: 1) Non-exclusive franchise tag; 2) Exclusive franchise tag; 3) Transition tag.
Non-exclusive franchise tag: The most commonly used tag. When most refer to the "franchise tag," they generally talk about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The tagged player can negotiate with other teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another club.
Exclusive franchise tag: Unlike the non-exclusive version, the tagging team retains the sole right to negotiate with the player. The exclusivity raises the pay scale (current average salary versus averaging of the previous five years). This is a one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. Few receive the exclusive tag. Generally, players for whom other teams would gladly give up two first-round picks receive this version of the tag -- read: quarterbacks.
Transition tag: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal.
Below is a rundown of all the league's tag news ahead of today's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Tagged
The Panthers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Burns on March 5. Burns, 25, logged eight sacks for Carolina in 2023, bringing his career total to 46. The edge rusher will earn $24 million in 2024.
The Bengals used their non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins on Feb. 26. Higgins battled through injury during the 2023 season and recorded a career-low 42 catches, 656 yards and five touchdowns. He's set to earn $21.8 million in 2024.
The Chiefs used their non-exclusive tag on Sneed on March 4. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in February that the Chiefs had granted Sneed permission to seek a trade. The cornerback is set to earn $19.8 million on the tag.
Will not be tagged
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 5 that Barkley will not be franchise-tagged and is set to hit free agency.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 4 that Wilkins will not be franchise-tagged and is set to hit free agency.