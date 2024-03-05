 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Panthers place franchise tag on LB Brian Burns

Published: Mar 05, 2024 at 10:31 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Dave Canales won't start his head-coaching tenure in Carolina by losing a star pass rusher.

The Panthers have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Brian Burns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, the deadline for teams to use a tag. Carolina has since announced the news.

Burns' one-year tag will cost $24.007 million, a steep price to prevent the two-time Pro Bowler from testing greener pastures in free agency.

Related Links

Carolina and Burns now have until mid-July to either come to a long-term agreement or potentially settle on a modified one-year deal, as running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs did last offseason.

Otherwise, Burns will play 2024 under the shadow of the tag -- assuming he signs it.

Last preseason, Burns initially showed up to training camp and participated despite favoring security over going into the campaign on his fifth-year rookie option with no buffer behind it. He later attempted to flex his leverage by sitting out a string of practices as the calendar turned to September and remaining non-committal on suiting up for the regular-season opener.

Cooler heads did prevail, albeit in the absence of an extension, which has necessitated Carolina to slap another Band-Aid on the situation in the form of a one-year solution.

The Panthers were ripped through on defense last season on the way to allowing the 29th-most points in the NFL, but even if he didn't reach the same heights as years past, Burns was far from culpable.

He led the unit in sacks for a second straight year with 8.0 and added 18 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Entering his age-26 season, Burns now has 46 sacks in his career. He's also proven durable, never missing more than a game in any of his five years of NFL experience.

That doesn't mean his playing on the tag comes without risk. Injury can obviously strike at any time, and Burns has now been hoping for extra security in the lead-up to two seasons.

He remains a Panther on a pricy franchise tag for now.

Related Content

news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'tried to embrace' adversity of injury-laden 2023 season

Following an injury-riddled 2023 season, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick embraced the adversity he faced the past few months and credits Mike Tomlin's club for persevering through it all.
news

2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest tag news on deadline day

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. NFL.com is tracking which players are getting the tag, and which ones are not, up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
news

Chargers DC Jesse Minter wants to 'unleash' Derwin James in 2024 

The new Chargers defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, is looking forward to taking over this Los Angeles defense and that includes safety Derwin James. "I'm excited just to sort of try to try to unleash Derwin," Minter said. 
news

Dak Prescott 'definitely confident' he'll get extension done with Cowboys

A new dad brimming with optimism, Dak Prescott is assured that he'll get a new deal done with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Broncos inform quarterback Russell Wilson he will be released

The Broncos have informed quarterback Russell Wilson that he is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team confirmed that Wilson would be released after the new league year begins on March 13.
news

Chiefs place franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs have franchise-tagged cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced Monday. 
news

Dolphins will not franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announces retirement after 13 seasons

Jason Kelce has officially called it a career. The Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement in a press conference Monday, hanging up the cleats after a 13-year career in the City of Brotherly Love.