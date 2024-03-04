Dolphins will not franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins

The Dolphins' defense saw a handful of dominant displays as the team went on to win the AFC East, but multiple injuries along the unit brought struggles down the stretch of the 2023 season. Wilkins persevered through it all as one of the Dolphins' defensive leaders, extending his starting streak to 51 straight games.

Wilkins staying in Miami remains a possibility, but a return would see change after Anthony Weaver was hired as its new defensive coordinator. The former first-round pick is sure to see interest from around the league, however, given his unique run-stuffing and pass-rushing qualities as an interior lineman, which is sure to bolster his demand at the negotiating table.