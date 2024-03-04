 Skip to main content
Dolphins will not franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins

Published: Mar 04, 2024 at 03:29 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

It appears Christian Wilkins will be hitting the open market in 2024.

The Dolphins will not be using the franchise tag on the defensive tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources. The deadline for teams to use their tags is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

NFL clubs are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with free agents on March 11. Wilkins would officially become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 13.

Wilkins is poised to land a sizeable contract coming off his best statistical season in 2023. The 28-year-old produced career highs in sacks (9.0), QB pressures (61) and QB hits (23) during his fifth season, adding 65 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The Dolphins' defense saw a handful of dominant displays as the team went on to win the AFC East, but multiple injuries along the unit brought struggles down the stretch of the 2023 season. Wilkins persevered through it all as one of the Dolphins' defensive leaders, extending his starting streak to 51 straight games.

Wilkins staying in Miami remains a possibility, but a return would see change after Anthony Weaver was hired as its new defensive coordinator. The former first-round pick is sure to see interest from around the league, however, given his unique run-stuffing and pass-rushing qualities as an interior lineman, which is sure to bolster his demand at the negotiating table.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranks Wilkins at No. 4 overall in his list of Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024.

