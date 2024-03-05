Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

Using the tag on Dugger also means offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, the Patriots' other pressing impending free agent, will hit the open market if an extension can't be worked out ahead the start of the legal tampering period on March 11.

It's the first time New England will have used a tag since placing it on Joe Thuney ahead of the 2020 season.

Though the Patriots have gone five seasons without a playoff win, their defense remained formidable and Dugger has become a lynchpin.

The 27-year-old is coming off perhaps his best season yet, as he started all 17 games, recorded a career-best 109 tackles and added two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and five QB hits.