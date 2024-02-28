Chiefs grant CB L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek trade

The Kansas City Chiefs could be saying goodbye to one of their defensive stars.

The Chiefs have granted cornerback L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Rapoport added the Chiefs could elect to use their franchise tag on Sneed ahead of next Tuesday's deadline and then trade the fourth-year defensive back.

If Kansas City does indeed tag Sneed by the March 5 deadline, the organization will have until mid-July to either lock him into a larger extension or presumably make good on its word and trade him. The one-year franchise tag for cornerbacks is set at $19.8 million for the 2024 season.

The 2020 fourth-rounder has blossomed into a stud for the Chiefs during his rookie contract, developing a reputation for sticky coverage with 10 interceptions, 40 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and 6.5 sacks in his career.