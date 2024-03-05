Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

Barkley was franchise tagged a year ago as returned to the Giants for a sixth season following a brief holdout and a revised one-year contract. It's now unclear if he'll return to the Giants for a seventh season. It would have cost the Giants $12.1 million to tag Barkley for the 2024 season.

Although Barkley, 27, failed to match his brilliant 2022 season in which he totaled 1,650 yards from scrimmage, Barkley still was effective in 2023. He tallied 962 rush yards and six rushing TDs, along with 41 receptions for 280 yards and four TDs in 14 starts in 2023. Matt Breida was the Giants' next-leading rusher with 151 yards and one TD.

The Giants can still retain Barkley, even with other free agents -- including safety Xavier McKinney -- set to hit the market. Schoen said he was "pleasantly surprised" that the league's 2024 salary cap will rise to $255.4 million, which currently affords the Giants close to $38 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Barkley's injury history also factors into the equation. He suffered ankle injuries in both 2021 and 2023, as well as his torn ACL and MCL in 2020, which limited Barkley to two games that season. But Schoen said last week at the combine that Barkley's value hasn't diminished in the GM's eyes.