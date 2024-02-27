Giants GM Joe Schoen: Using franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley for second time not 'off the table'

The team plans to meet with Barkley's representatives with CAA this week while both sides are together at the combine.

"He's a guy we'd like to have back," Schoen said of Barkley.

Schoen didn't rule out using the franchise tag on Barkley, just as they did one year ago prior to him hitting free agency. The Giants also have another key free agent to concern themselves with in safety Xavier McKinney.

"I wouldn't say the franchise tag is off the table (for Barkley)," Schoen said.

The Giants currently are projected to have about $30.6 million in cap space.

Barkley, who turned 27 this month, totaled 962 rush yards and six rushing TDs, along with 41 receptions for 280 yards and four TDs in 14 starts. Those numbers were a bit down from a bounce-back 2022 season in which Barkley totaled 1,650 yards from scrimmage. Has the dropoff or Barkley being one year older with less tread on his tires hurt his value?