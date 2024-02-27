Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind

"We had a lot of great dialogue last offseason," he said. "I think people forget, deals rarely happen after three years, and there is a reason for that. Two years left. There is uncertainty that somebody's got to hold -- either the club's got to hold, or the player's got to hold. There's new money, old money. How do you look at contracts? Those are very hard conversations to have. So a lot of them don't get done. We got unbelievably close."

Jefferson is in line to leapfrog Tyreek Hill's $30 million per year contract and could surpass Nick Bosa's $34 million per year as the highest-paid non-QB. The Vikings have no qualms about admitting Jefferson is worth a shipload of cash.

"We've said it, and we'll continue to say it: We think he's the best wide receiver in the league and should be compensated as such," Adofo-Mensa said. "We think he's one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league and should be compensated as such. We'll continue to have those dialogues and those conversations."

Adofo-Mensa dismissed the idea that the Vikings could do what the club did with Stefon Diggs and trade Jefferson rather than pay his hefty price tag.

"That's not something that's once crossed my mind," the GM said on Tuesday. "You got a blue(chip) player, a blue(chip) person. You try to keep as many of those as you can."

The Vikings want to keep Jefferson and Cousins together for as long as possible.

Adofo-Mensa said the club keeps Jefferson apprised of their talks with Cousins.

"I think any great player, especially a great wide receiver, should want to have a quarterback, accurate, who is going to throw him the football when he's open -- and he gets open better than anyone in the league," he said. "So that is something that's important. When I first met Justin, he said, 'Kwes, I just want to put wins on the board.' At some point, though, it's got to be a trust in how we're building this going forward to set us up in a sustained window to win for a long time. We've got to earn their trust, of course, but that's a conversation you've got to have. You've got to treat players like partners; you've got to bring them in and have those conversations with them. And that's something we do with Justin."

The GM's comments on Jefferson trusting the organization are important to any conversation about Cousins' future. It indicates that while the team wants to keep Cousins in Minnesota, there is a line they won't cross that could compromise the club's long-term vision.