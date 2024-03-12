Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Texans, who'd reportedly been in on the Saquon Barkley sweepstakes, had a need at running back after Devin Singletary agreed to terms with the New York Giants. After wading through the early run on RBs, Houston made a sensible move for Mixon, who has one year left on his deal and is set to cost the Texans around $5.75 million.

Mixon's physical style fits the Texans well, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik should be able to milk at least one more positive season out of the back. However, the 27 year old did appear to have lost a step last season, lacking explosive plays and breaking fewer tackles than in previous seasons. Still, Mixon should help keep the Texans in positive down and distances, something they struggled with early last season before Singletary came on strong.