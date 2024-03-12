Bengals releasing RB Joe Mixon, signing ex-Colts RB Zack Moss

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on from Joe Mixon and they've found his replacement.

Mixon is being released by the Bengals, who are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

Mixon's release, a move many thought was on the horizon an offseason ago, comes after seven seasons and his fourth 1,000-yard campaign. A former second-round pick, Mixon helped the Bengals to a Super Bowl LVI berth and went to a Pro Bowl that same 2021 season. The 27-year-old's departure also frees up $6.1 million in salary cap space for Cincinnati, which used some of that cash on Moss.

Moss, 26, is on the heels of his best season yet, as he fit in splendidly for Jonathan Taylor during the 2023 campaign for the Colts. he ran for a career-high 794 yards in 14 games (eight starts) with his five rushing touchdowns also a career best. Having begun his career with two-plus seasons as a member of the Buffalo Bills, Moss is finding his stride, it would seem.