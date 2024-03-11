Giants agree to contract with RB Devin Singletary as Saquon Barkley heads to rival Eagles

Singletary, nicknamed "Motor," has been a consistent producer since entering the NFL in 2019, helping change the trajectory of the Houston Texans' season in 2023. After opening last season as the No. 2 back in Houston behind Dameon Pierce during the team's 3-4 start, Singletary started the final 10 in the backfield.

Singletary, 26, gave the Texans' offense a better fit, producing a career-high rushing 898 yards in the process. In his 10 starts, he averaged 71.5 rushing yards and scored four times. On the season, Singletary also caught 30 passes for 193 yards and threw a TD pass in a win over the Steelers.

Barkley, who is signing with the Eagles, has been the more explosive player of the two, but Singletary's consistency is one of his hallmarks. In his career, he has run for between 687 and 898 yards and totaled between 193 and 280 receiving yards in each of his five NFL seasons. He's only missed one game over the past three seasons combined, whereas Barkley missed three games last season alone and 25 over his past five seasons.

The 5-foot-7, 203-pound Singletary was a third-round pick (74th overall) of the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft. Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were both on staff in Buffalo for the first three years of his career.

In his one career game against the Giants back in 2019, Singletary ran six times for 57 yards and the go-ahead TD in Buffalo's 28-14 win at MetLife Stadium.