Kirk Cousins chose Atlanta over Minnesota because he feels he 'can retire a Falcon'

Cousins surprised some with his choice to leave Minneapolis -- where he'd played the last six years of his NFL career and made a home for his family -- for the potentially greener pastures of Atlanta. Financially, he's already done incredibly well for himself, leveraging his value at nearly every opportunity in his career, which began as an afterthought of a fourth-round pick made by Washington in the same class that saw the franchise select Robert Griffin III with the second-overall pick. He wasn't out to take the largest bid, and because he's still playing quality football -- good enough to land him in the top 10 of the final QB Index -- he was able to have his cake and eat it, too, signing a lucrative deal in a place he wanted to reside.

Familiarity helps. Cousins has history with new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who oversaw the defensive backs in Washington in Cousins' early years, and that made such a move easier to consider. But opportunity matters, too, and for Cousins, the thought of leaving Minnesota for a team stocked with three key playmakers -- receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson -- was quite enticing, explaining Wednesday he's eager to start studying his teammates alongside them in order to establish a rapport.

"Raheem, I was around for two years in Washington and was just so impressed with him as our DB coach," Cousins said of Morris. "He would walk down the hall to the quarterback meeting in OTAs. I was a rookie and didn't know what was normal, but that wasn't normal to me before that and wasn't normal after. But for a DB coach to walk down the hall -- now looking back when that room was Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, Sean McVay, he had good reason to be walking down the hall. But I would put him right in that category.