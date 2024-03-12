Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Mooney was fourth on the Bears in receiving yards last season with 414, catching 34 passes and one touchdown. The 26-year-old saw his role diminish in Chicago the past two seasons following an 81-catch, 1,055-yard season in 2021.

But he figures to have a larger role in Atlanta, if not strictly based on the reported salary he'll receive. The money Mooney is slated to receive is actually more than the contract the Jaguars gave to WR Gabe Davis. Their career numbers are somewhat comparable, but Davis has outscored Mooney in his career, 27 touchdowns to 11.

Atlanta has top targets such as Drake London and Kyle Pitts entrenched in their roles, along with a strong run game led by Bijan Robinson. But the Falcons were in need of receiving depth and another outside target, which would figure to go to Mooney. He's played more snaps in the slot the past two seasons but has also lined up often outside.