Bears acquire Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick

Chicago has pulled off a blockbuster trade, though it's not the one many have been anticipating.

The Bears are acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Chargers in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the news.

As Chi-Town and the NFL world are still awaiting what will happen with quarterback Justin Fields and the team's No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears have added a six-time Pro Bowl wideout in Allen who was approached about taking a pay cut by the Chargers, but declined, Rapoport reported.

The Chargers were on the hook for a $34.7 million salary cap hit with Allen's current contract. It was one of four $30-million-plus cap hits on the books, along with wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Los Angeles released Williams on Wednesday and restructured Bosa and Mack's deals on Thursday to retain them. With Allen apparently unwilling to budge on his contract, he's now being traded after 11 seasons with the Bolts in a move he didn't see coming as recently as February when he made his latest Pro Bowl trip.

Chicago has cap space aplenty with $56.3 million available, per Over the Cap, but it would seem unlikely that some number crunching isn't ahead. Allen, who will turn 32 in April, is entering the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract with a base salary of $18.1 million. He's also coming off one of the best seasons of his decorated career, having hauled in a career-best 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

On paper, Allen should pair tremendously opposite field stretcher D.J. Moore. Whether he's catching balls from Fields or perhaps Caleb Williams, who's prognosticated by most to go with the top pick of the draft, remains to be seen.

For the Chargers, it's the closing of a major chapter in team history.

Allen is second behind only Antonio Gates with 904 receptions and 10,530 yards and they're the only two Chargers players to eclipse 900 catches and 10,000 yards. His 59 touchdowns are third in franchise history.