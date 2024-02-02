Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was officially introduced by the team on Thursday. The two have talked and Harbaugh knows what Allen can bring.

"He's been watching for a long time, and we actually played against each other: Stanford-Cal," Allen said. "He just wants me to continue to be a leader. Continue to be who I am. And he's going to do his job."

While Harbaugh's hiring has been met with all the pomp and circumstance one would expect, his addition is unlikely to be the only major change to the club. With a quartet of veterans on the books for massive cap hits, it's unlikely everyone's coming back.

Allen's confident he will be, though, and confident the Chargers can rebound from a 5-12 2023 campaign.