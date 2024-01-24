Chargers agree to terms with Jim Harbaugh to become their new head coach

In Los Angeles, Jim Harbaugh will be tasked with salvaging the start of Justin Herbert's career, which has often flashed promise but has featured more notable losses than wins from a talented roster featuring one of the brighter young passers in the NFL.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco in December following an embarrassing 63-21 prime-time loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That loss was the culmination of a disappointing 2023 calendar year that started with the Chargers suffering a historic loss to the Jaguars during Super Wild Card Weekend and continued into the next regular season when L.A. continued to struggle at the end of games.

In 2023, Herbert was lost for the season due to a broken finger after playing in a career-low 13 games. He also saw career worsts in team points per game (21.7), record (5-8), completion percentage (65.1) and passing yards per game (241.1).

Harbaugh is no stranger to quick turnarounds in the NFL. The 49ers went 6-10 in 2010, the year before Harbaugh was hired away from Stanford, and San Francisco saw a seven-win improvement in Harbaugh's first season in the Bay Area, a campaign that saw the Niners make the first of their three straight NFC title games.