Chargers agree to terms with Jim Harbaugh to become their new head coach

Published: Jan 24, 2024 at 06:47 PM
Jim Harbaugh is headed back to the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with Harbaugh, who led the University of Michigan to a national championship earlier this month, to become their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Harbaugh, 60, was in L.A. Wednesday for a second meeting with the Bolts, and he's not expected to leave. Rapoport added that Harbaugh received an offer from Michigan that would have made him the highest-paid coach in college football, but chose to helm the Chargers.

A return to the NFL has long been speculated for Harbaugh after he spent the past two offseasons interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, respectively.

Harbaugh has seen success at every stop in his coaching career, including the four seasons he spent with the San Francisco 49ers, whom he led to wins in nearly 70% of his games (44-19-1) from 2011-2014. During that run last decade under Harbaugh, the Niners went to three consecutive NFC Championship Games and advanced to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Ravens and Harbaugh's brother, John. Coincidentally, the Ravens are on the Chargers 2024 schedule, with L.A. set to host the brotherly matchup.

In Los Angeles, Jim Harbaugh will be tasked with salvaging the start of Justin Herbert's career, which has often flashed promise but has featured more notable losses than wins from a talented roster featuring one of the brighter young passers in the NFL.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco in December following an embarrassing 63-21 prime-time loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That loss was the culmination of a disappointing 2023 calendar year that started with the Chargers suffering a historic loss to the Jaguars during Super Wild Card Weekend and continued into the next regular season when L.A. continued to struggle at the end of games.

In 2023, Herbert was lost for the season due to a broken finger after playing in a career-low 13 games. He also saw career worsts in team points per game (21.7), record (5-8), completion percentage (65.1) and passing yards per game (241.1).

Harbaugh is no stranger to quick turnarounds in the NFL. The 49ers went 6-10 in 2010, the year before Harbaugh was hired away from Stanford, and San Francisco saw a seven-win improvement in Harbaugh's first season in the Bay Area, a campaign that saw the Niners make the first of their three straight NFC title games.

Who the Chargers pair Harbaugh with in the front office remains to be seen. Los Angeles has been connected to nine candidates for its open general manager position.

Harbaugh has spent the past nine years leading his alma mater, Michigan, to an 89-25 record, but his time in college has not been without controversy. Harbaugh served a school-imposed three-game suspension this past season for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period and not cooperating with investigators. Harbaugh could still face NCAA punishment from that case and from allegations against the program for an alleged sign-stealing operation, which led to a separate three-game suspension for the team's final three regular-season games.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported back in October that the NFL would unlikely be a safe harbor for Harbaugh and could enforce some or all of any discipline imposed by the NCAA.

