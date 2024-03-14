Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack agree to contract restructures to remain with Chargers

Likewise, Mack, an eight-time Pro Bowler, was a target for potential release given his team-high $38.5 million cap hit. Instead, the club restructured the deal to keep the edge rusher in town. Unlike Bosa, Mack is coming off a productive campaign, earning a career-high 17 sacks -- his first double-digit sack season since 2018.

Mack hasn't missed a game since joining the Chargers in 2022, but at 33 years old, it was possible the club could have decided to move on and save $23 million on the salary cap.

Instead, L.A. found a way to keep both its highly-paid edge rushers around, mitigating the bloodletting for Jim Harbaugh's new club after Wednesday's release of receiver Mike Williams.

Retaining Mack and Bosa ensures new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will have an edge presence in Los Angeles as the Chargers ramp up a new regime.