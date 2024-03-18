Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

From 2019-2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown had 11 receiving touchdowns of 20 or more yards, which tied for third in the NFL during that span, per NFL Research. Those splash scores waned during his two-year tenure with the Arizona Cardinals as he hauled in three 20-plus-yard TDs over that span.

Brown has missed eight games over the past two seasons and last year had career lows of 51 receptions and 574 yards.

Having signed on a one-year deal, Brown has a chance to prove he's still a big-play ace and he's excited to get to work with Mahomes.

"From the outside looking in he seems like a guy that is very passionate, and I'm a very passionate person," Brown said of Mahomes. "He wants to win, (he'll) do everything necessary to win. That's somebody you want to play with, you want to play with someone who will bring the best out of you that's going to push your game to the next level. I feel like he's definitely one of those types of guys."

Mahomes' magnificence knows no bounds, but among the attributes that stand out to the deep-ball threat is Mahomes' ability to be a deep-ball thrower -- which is something Chiefs fans would like to see return in 2024.