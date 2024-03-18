 Skip to main content
Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

Mar 18, 2024
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Upon news that Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was making his way to Kansas City, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a trio of flexed biceps emojis.

It's clear Mahomes and his newest wide receiver believe a strong connection lies ahead for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"Pat was a big part of it, being able to play with Pat, (head) coach (Andy) Reid, a winning culture," Brown, who's played in only three career playoff games, said Monday of what made Kansas City an attractive destination, via team transcript. "The offense I felt like I could come in and I could help, I could fit in. All those things played a part, they were strong on me so there was mutual interest, that is very appealing."

What's appealing for the Chiefs is Brown's field-stretching abilities. Though K.C. claimed its second straight Super Bowl triumph, the Chiefs were a stunningly low-octane offense in comparison to season of the past.

Thus, the signing of the 26-year-old Brown could be a big-play boon.

From 2019-2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown had 11 receiving touchdowns of 20 or more yards, which tied for third in the NFL during that span, per NFL Research. Those splash scores waned during his two-year tenure with the Arizona Cardinals as he hauled in three 20-plus-yard TDs over that span.

Brown has missed eight games over the past two seasons and last year had career lows of 51 receptions and 574 yards.

Having signed on a one-year deal, Brown has a chance to prove he's still a big-play ace and he's excited to get to work with Mahomes.

"From the outside looking in he seems like a guy that is very passionate, and I'm a very passionate person," Brown said of Mahomes. "He wants to win, (he'll) do everything necessary to win. That's somebody you want to play with, you want to play with someone who will bring the best out of you that's going to push your game to the next level. I feel like he's definitely one of those types of guys."

Mahomes' magnificence knows no bounds, but among the attributes that stand out to the deep-ball threat is Mahomes' ability to be a deep-ball thrower -- which is something Chiefs fans would like to see return in 2024.

"The arm talent, the deep arm talent -- it speaks for itself, what can't he do?" Brown said. "He can extend plays, whatever he has to do to win a game I feel like I've watched him do it. From making those big plays to methodically moving down the field to using his feet to playing injured. Those are all qualities and traits of a guy you want to play for."

