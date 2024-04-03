Stefon Diggs trade: Winners and losers after Texans acquire receiver from Bills

WINNER: Internet rumor mongers. Diggs has driven his own subsection of the internet with his antics in recent seasons. One early episode was positive: After the Bills lost the 2020 AFC title game, Diggs remained on the field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs celebrate. But as time dragged on, Diggs began to show more signs of frustration. He demonstrated agitation during and after Buffalo's loss to Cincinnati in the 2022 playoffs. He had a spat with Bills leadership that caused him to miss part of mandatory minicamp last summer, forcing Allen and coach Sean McDermott to answer for him. Though they all eventually promised their differences were behind them, the rumor mongers online continued to type furiously. Diggs is unhappy, they said. He wants to leave. It's never going to last in Buffalo. And ultimately, McDermott and Beane decided to get out of the Diggs experience Wednesday, pulling the plug on a partnership that was once incredibly promising, proved to be outrageously productive, but apparently wasn't worth the headlines -- or, with Diggs now at 30 years old, the money. What will the keyboard warriors now spend their time obsessing over? They'll find something, I'm sure.