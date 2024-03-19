Texans WR Tank Dell on rehab from fractured fibula: 'I feel like I'm back and ready'

Dell hopes to rejoin the Texans at some point this offseason. Their program begins April 15 at the team's facility, where he has been regularly rehabbing.

"I'm giving all the props to our training staff and our strength staff," Dell said. "They've been getting me on the right road and I feel like I'm back and ready. I'm waiting on the lights to shine again and just to go out there as a team and go complete the mission."