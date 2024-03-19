Texans WR Tank Dell on rehab from fractured fibula: 'I feel like I'm back and ready'

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is on the mend after his rookie season was cut short by injury.
The shifty rookie was a standout for the surprise Texans last season, but his terrific campaign was ended by a broken fibula he suffered against the Broncos in December. Dell told Texans TV recently that he's doing well in his rehabilitation.
"It's been going great," Dell said, per the team's website. "I've been hitting the road full speed. Great recovery."
Dell hopes to rejoin the Texans at some point this offseason. Their program begins April 15 at the team's facility, where he has been regularly rehabbing.
"I'm giving all the props to our training staff and our strength staff," Dell said. "They've been getting me on the right road and I feel like I'm back and ready. I'm waiting on the lights to shine again and just to go out there as a team and go complete the mission."
Dell's private coach, Delfonte Diamond, recently told KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson that Dell is "way ahead of schedule" and that "he'll be more than ready when OTAs jump off." Dell can be seen running and cutting suddenly in the associated workout video on Wilson's social media.
A third-round pick (69th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell caught 47 passes as a rookie for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, also carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards and returning 11 punts for an average of 9.1 yards.
The Texans have been off to a strong start in free agency, trading for running back Joe Mixon, adding pass rusher Danielle Hunter and retaining several of their free agents.