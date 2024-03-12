 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 06:36 PM

Danielle Hunter has hit a free-agency jackpot in 2024.

The veteran edge rusher and four-time Pro Bowler has agreed to terms on a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Hunter's new contract includes $48 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.

Hunter's move south is a return home for the pass-rushing nightmare who grew up in Katy, Texas, and stands as a boon for him as he approaches his age-30 season. Fresh off a 16.5-sack season worthy of another trip to the Pro Bowl, Hunter leaves Minnesota -- the only place he'd known as home in his eight-season NFL career -- for greener pastures with an ascending contender in Houston.

After overcoming a significant neck injury, Hunter has rebounded to record two straight double-digit sack seasons, including the career-best mark of 16.5 in 2023. After holding out for a one-year deal worth up to $20 million prior to the start of the 2023 season, Hunter proved he was deserving of the cash, and now moves back to familiar territory to replace the departed edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and team up opposite reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson.

Consider it a swap of talents. Hunter and Greenard traded places, with the latter heading north to Minneapolis to the tune of four years and $76 million this week, while Hunter packs his bags for Houston, where he'll make an average of $24.5 million per year -- $4.5 million more per season than Greenard.

With rookie sensation C.J. Stroud under team control at an affordable rate for the next three years, and the Texans coming off an AFC South title, now is the time for Houston to load up in pursuit of a title. The addition of Hunter -- the ninth-best available free agent in the 2024 class, per NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal -- gives the Texans an edge-rushing monster the likes of which Houston hasn't seen since J.J. Watt. We'll see if that translates to a second-straight division title in 2024.

Related Content

news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Carolina Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the No. 240 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing ex-Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.