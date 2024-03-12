Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Danielle Hunter has hit a free-agency jackpot in 2024.

The veteran edge rusher and four-time Pro Bowler has agreed to terms on a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Hunter's new contract includes $48 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.

Hunter's move south is a return home for the pass-rushing nightmare who grew up in Katy, Texas, and stands as a boon for him as he approaches his age-30 season. Fresh off a 16.5-sack season worthy of another trip to the Pro Bowl, Hunter leaves Minnesota -- the only place he'd known as home in his eight-season NFL career -- for greener pastures with an ascending contender in Houston.

After overcoming a significant neck injury, Hunter has rebounded to record two straight double-digit sack seasons, including the career-best mark of 16.5 in 2023. After holding out for a one-year deal worth up to $20 million prior to the start of the 2023 season, Hunter proved he was deserving of the cash, and now moves back to familiar territory to replace the departed edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and team up opposite reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson.

Consider it a swap of talents. Hunter and Greenard traded places, with the latter heading north to Minneapolis to the tune of four years and $76 million this week, while Hunter packs his bags for Houston, where he'll make an average of $24.5 million per year -- $4.5 million more per season than Greenard.