 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Niners trading for Texans' Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 09:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Amid Arik Armstead's impending release, the San Francisco 49ers are bringing in defensive line reinforcements.

The Niners are acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick (No. 232), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Related Links

The 49ers are expected to release Armstead at the start of the new league year after the veteran declined a pay cut. The Niners also lost Javon Kinlaw, who agreed to terms with the New York Jets earlier this week.

Into the void steps Collins, who has been productive in his eight NFL seasons. A penetrator from the interior, the 28-year-old has generated 25.5 career sacks, including five in 2023 in Houston, tied for a career-high.

Collins should slide next to Javon Hargrave to form a DT tandem that can get upfield. San Francisco also added interior defender Jordan Elliott from Cleveland in free agency to fill out the shuffled DT spot.

Related Content

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes agree to contract extensions through 2027 season

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have agreed to contract extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes that will keep them under contract through the 2027 season.
news

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy on being traded to Cleveland: 'I feel like I'm wanted here'

Following his trade from the Denver Broncos, WR Jerry Jeudy told the Cleveland media that it's good to be with a Browns team that sought him out. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht compliments Baker Mayfield with wisecrack: 'He's probably a 10 on the pr--- scale'

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says Baker Mayfield's leadership qualities, physical style and his attitude helped lead the club to re-sign the quarterback to a three-year deal.
news

Patrick Peterson open to Steelers return, aims for 'another shot' at elusive Super Bowl ring in 2024

Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the door to a possible return to the Pittsburgh Steelers is not closed but added he just wants to chase a ring. 
news

Carlton Davis: Lions getting a 'lockdown corner' who can take away No. 1 receivers

The Detroit Lions made Carlton Davis III the centerpiece of their secondary revamp, finalizing a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the corner. The 27-year-old said he's the shutdown corner the Lions have been looking for. "You about to get a lockdown corner," he said Wednesday.
news

Kirk Cousins chose Atlanta over Minnesota because he feels he 'can retire a Falcon'

Quarterback Kirk Cousins choosing the Falcons over the Vikings came, in part, because he felt the Vikings was a "year-to-year" feeling and he believes he can retire with Atlanta. 
news

Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with quarterback Joe Flacco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.
news

Seven teams propose trade deadline be pushed back; 12 rule proposals in play at Annual League Meeting

The NFL announced 12 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals on Wednesday to be voted on for approval at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place March 24-27. Seven teams have propose that the trade deadline be moved to either Week 9 or 10.
news

Commanders signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year deal

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner, 33, has spent 11 of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Titans signing WR Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92 million deal; Tennessee adds QB Mason Rudolph, too

The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.