Niners trading for Texans' Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line

Amid Arik Armstead's impending release, the San Francisco 49ers are bringing in defensive line reinforcements.
The Niners are acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick (No. 232), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
The 49ers are expected to release Armstead at the start of the new league year after the veteran declined a pay cut. The Niners also lost Javon Kinlaw, who agreed to terms with the New York Jets earlier this week.
Into the void steps Collins, who has been productive in his eight NFL seasons. A penetrator from the interior, the 28-year-old has generated 25.5 career sacks, including five in 2023 in Houston, tied for a career-high.
Collins should slide next to Javon Hargrave to form a DT tandem that can get upfield. San Francisco also added interior defender Jordan Elliott from Cleveland in free agency to fill out the shuffled DT spot.