Niners trading for Texans' Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line

The 49ers are expected to release Armstead at the start of the new league year after the veteran declined a pay cut. The Niners also lost Javon Kinlaw, who agreed to terms with the New York Jets earlier this week.

Into the void steps Collins, who has been productive in his eight NFL seasons. A penetrator from the interior, the 28-year-old has generated 25.5 career sacks, including five in 2023 in Houston, tied for a career-high.