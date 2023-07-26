Around the NFL

Bills WR Stefon Diggs 'on the same page' with Sean McDermott, wants to retire in Buffalo

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 01:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Stefon Diggs appear to be past whatever issues boiled up last month.

Speaking Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott said the club was "in a good spot" with the star wideout to open training camp.

"We're in a good spot. Stef is ready to practice. He is in the locker room right now," McDermott said, via Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News.

Related Links

Diggs explained Wednesday that the concerns mostly stemmed from frustration with how last year ended and added all issues should be kept in-house.

"Everyone has family issues, everyone has family problems in the house," he said. "Obviously, the way we lost was just terrible in any regard. You don't want to lose any game. We've lost for a couple of years at this point. We've been trying to get over the hump, and obviously it caused a lot of frustration, but in all, as far as with that, I was here. We did have a conversation. It's all water under the bridge now. I attribute it to like family matters. I don't like dancing around things, and I don't like those kinds of questions. Everyone has family matters, we had a conversation, all is well. Water under the bridge now and we're back at work.

"I look at football like it's a business at the end of the day, but when you go out there and fight tooth and nail, you put a lot of sweat equity into this thing, it starts to feel like a family. So, for me I kind of keep everything in house. At the end of the day, we had those conversations and everything that needed to be said was said and we talked it out as men everybody involved."

Diggs added he still wants to retire a Bill and noted his relationship with McDermott is solid.

"Yeah, 100 percent," he said. "I also feel like I'm not a corner or DB. It's not like I got to get some play calls from him. From a standpoint from a head coach, I have the utmost respect for him. He's a guy that you can always have an open-door policy with and have conversations with him as a man which is more important than football. I feel like we are on the same page moving forward. Like I said it's all water under the bridge. I know you guys haven't spent too much time with me all offseason and I missed you guys too, but all is well in the Mafia household."

The entire team seems over any controversy stemming from last month's situation.

"We don't really pay attention about it," quarterback Josh Allen said. "We've moved on. We are just out here trying to be the best possible teammates that we can be for the Buffalo Bills. Try to go out there and perform and continue to get better and get on the same page. So, once games roll around that we can have the continued success that we've had."

With the situation hopefully in the past, the Bills now press forward in their goal of getting over the playoff hump and into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1993.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) trending in 'right direction' with training camp underway

Speaking to the media for the first time about his injured foot, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he's "working in the right direction" with training camp beginning.

news

Panthers officially name No. 1 pick Bryce Young starting QB

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich said that rookie Bryce Young is the starting quarterback.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell couldn't 'care less' about outside opinions on his chances of success

Sam Howell, who is competing for the Washington Commanders' starting QB job with Jacoby Brissett, said Wednesday he believes people are overlooking his chances to succeed based on his draft pedigree and lack of experience, but said he's ignoring the doubters.

news

Bears TE Cole Kmet agrees to four-year, $50 million contract extension

The Bears agreed to terms with tight Cole Kmet on a four-year, $50 million extension with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: S Damar Hamlin 'full go' at training camp

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered some good news Wednesday: Safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared for practice. "Damar Hamlin is full go here at camp, and we are behind him 100%," McDermott said to reporters. "We'll go at his cadence."

news

Giants sign LT Andrew Thomas to five-year, $117.5 million contract extension

The Giants continue to toss around money to crucial building blocks. Big Blue and left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Jason Licht, Buccaneers 'hyper-focused' on QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

For the first time in Jason Licht's tenure as Buccaneers GM, the club will conduct a true QB battle. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to duel for the starting gig, which Licht noted Tuesday is the focal point of training camp.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Jonathan Taylor contract: RB 'market is what the market is'

While Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sits out to start camp, his contract situation remains under scrutiny. The former NFL leading rusher has been one of the vocal players decrying the diminishing running back market.

news

Tytus Howard, Texans agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension

The Texans and right tackle Tytus Howard agree on a three-year, $56 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More