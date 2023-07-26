Bills WR Stefon Diggs 'on the same page' with Sean McDermott, wants to retire in Buffalo

Diggs explained Wednesday that the concerns mostly stemmed from frustration with how last year ended and added all issues should be kept in-house.

"Everyone has family issues, everyone has family problems in the house," he said. "Obviously, the way we lost was just terrible in any regard. You don't want to lose any game. We've lost for a couple of years at this point. We've been trying to get over the hump, and obviously it caused a lot of frustration, but in all, as far as with that, I was here. We did have a conversation. It's all water under the bridge now. I attribute it to like family matters. I don't like dancing around things, and I don't like those kinds of questions. Everyone has family matters, we had a conversation, all is well. Water under the bridge now and we're back at work.

"I look at football like it's a business at the end of the day, but when you go out there and fight tooth and nail, you put a lot of sweat equity into this thing, it starts to feel like a family. So, for me I kind of keep everything in house. At the end of the day, we had those conversations and everything that needed to be said was said and we talked it out as men everybody involved."

Diggs added he still wants to retire a Bill and noted his relationship with McDermott is solid.

"Yeah, 100 percent," he said. "I also feel like I'm not a corner or DB. It's not like I got to get some play calls from him. From a standpoint from a head coach, I have the utmost respect for him. He's a guy that you can always have an open-door policy with and have conversations with him as a man which is more important than football. I feel like we are on the same page moving forward. Like I said it's all water under the bridge. I know you guys haven't spent too much time with me all offseason and I missed you guys too, but all is well in the Mafia household."

The entire team seems over any controversy stemming from last month's situation.

"We don't really pay attention about it," quarterback Josh Allen said. "We've moved on. We are just out here trying to be the best possible teammates that we can be for the Buffalo Bills. Try to go out there and perform and continue to get better and get on the same page. So, once games roll around that we can have the continued success that we've had."