Biggest challenge for each team heading into 2022 NFL season

Biggest challenge: Navigating the uncertainty around Deshaun Watson.

The Browns have had all offseason to prepare for the seemingly inevitable suspension of Watson, but the team still doesn’t know if or for how long it will be without its presumed star QB. Watson has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions. He faces potential discipline from the NFL following its independent investigation into whether he violated the league's personal-conduct policy.





Jacoby Brissett is Watson’s primary backup with Joshua Dobbs and recent signee Josh Rosen as the only other QBs on the roster. Watson last attempted a pass in the 2020 regular-season finale, too, so there will be a need to get the $230 million quarterback some reps in preseason -- barring a suspension that spans the entire season.