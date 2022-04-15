2022 NFL training camps: Details, dates, coverage and more

What is NFL training camp?

Training camp is an extensive ramp-up period leading into the preseason that will include two practices a day, also known as "two-a-days," scrimmages, drills, team meetings with coaches and weight training. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the first three days must contain zero contact. Days 4 and 5 allow players to practice full speed in "spiders and shells" (helmets and light practice gear); Day 6 is a mandatory day off, and Day 7 permits players to begin conducting fully padded practices.

When are training camps generally held and how long do they last?

This year's training camp start dates have not been announced yet, but they usually begin in mid-to-late July, a few weeks before the beginning of the preseason. The 2021 training camps largely started on July 27, with some teams starting a few days before due to earlier preseason games. We can expect this year's training camp dates to follow a similar timeframe.

Is training camp mandatory?

Training camp attendance is mandatory for all players. In the past, the fine for a player's unexcused absence has been up to $50,000 a day.

What are joint-practices?

Joint-practice sessions are dates during training camp during which two teams will practice together, with one traveling to the other's location. While this year's joint-practices have not been announced, there were 14 joint-practices in last year's practice camps, with 21 teams participating in at least one.

