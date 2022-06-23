NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2022 season

Published: Jun 23, 2022 at 04:25 PM

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and nothing signifies the return of football like training camp.

The NFL announced on Thursday training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams.

Table inside Article
TeamSiteLocationRookie report dateVeteran report date
Arizona CardinalsState Farm StadiumGlendale, Ariz.July 21July 26
Atlanta FalconsAtlanta Falcons Training FacilityFlowery Branch, Ga.July 19July 26
Baltimore RavensUnder Armour Performance CenterOwings Mills, Md.July 19July 26
Buffalo BillsSt. John Fisher CollegeRochester, N.Y.July 18July 23
Carolina PanthersWofford CollegeSpartanburg, S.C.July 26July 26
Chicago BearsPNC Center at Halas HallLake Forest, Ill.July 23July 26
Cincinnati BengalsPaul Brown StadiumCincinnatiJuly 23July 26
Cleveland BrownsCrossCountry Mortgage CampusBerea, OhioJuly 22July 26
Dallas CowboysMarriott Residence InnOxnard, Calif.July 26July 26
Denver BroncosUCHealth Training CenterEnglewood, Colo.July 26July 26
Detroit LionsDetroit Lions Training FacilityAllen Park, Mich.July 23July 26
Green Bay PackersNitschke FieldGreen Bay, Wisc.July 22July 26
Houston TexansHouston Methodist Training CenterHoustonJuly 24July 26
Indianapolis ColtsGrand ParkWestfield, Ind.July 23July 26
Jacksonville JaguarsEpiscopal School of JacksonvilleJacksonville, Fla.July 24July 24
Kansas City ChiefsMissouri Western State UniversitySt. Joseph, Mo.July 22July 26
Las Vegas RaidersIntermountain Healthcare Performance CenterHenderson, Nev.July 18July 20
Los Angeles ChargersJack Hammett Sports ComplexCosta Mesa, Calif.July 19July 26
Los Angeles RamsUniversity of California, IrvineIrvine, Calif.July 23July 23
Miami DolphinsBaptist Health Training ComplexMiami Gardens, Fla.July 19July 26
Minnesota VikingsTCO Performance CenterEagan, Minn.July 24July 26
New England PatriotsGillette StadiumFoxborough, Mass.July 19July 26
New Orleans SaintsOchsner Sports Performance CenterMetairie, La.July 19July 26
New York GiantsQuest Diagnostics Training FacilityEast Rutherford, N.J.July 19July 26
New York JetsAtlantic Health Jets Training CenterFlorham Park, N.J.July 19July 26
Philadelphia EaglesNovaCare ComplexPhiladelphiaJuly 26July 26
Pittsburgh SteelersSaint Vincent CollageLatrobe, Penn.July 26July 26
San Francisco 49ersSAP Performance FacilitySanta Clara, Calif.July 26July 26
Seattle SeahawksVirginia Mason Athletic CenterRenton, Wash.July 26July 26
Tampa Bay BuccaneersAdventHealth Training CenterTampa, Fla.July 23July 26
Tennessee TitansSaint Thomas Sports ParkNashville, Tenn.July 23July 26
Washington CommandersThe ParkAshburn, Va.July 26July 26

