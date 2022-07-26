Analysis

Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Jaguars, Jets duos highlight list

Published: Jul 26, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

At this time a year ago, I ranked the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons as the top candidate to win the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award based on his rare explosive traits and ability to wreak havoc all over the field at linebacker.

Parsons went from linebacker to defensive end out of team necessity at times and posted 13 sacks en route to taking home DROY honors, a second-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting and a first-team All-Pro selection.

This year's rookie crop doesn't appear to have a player who offers the rare blend of elite athleticism and playmaking potential that Parsons did, but it's a deep group with several prospects worthy of legitimate consideration. Let's take a glance at some historical notes and trends that could help up piece the Defensive Rookie of the Year puzzle together.

  • No safety has won this award since Mark Carrier did it for the Chicago Bears in 1990.
  • Since 2009, Missouri's Sheldon Richardson (2013) is the lone winner of the award to come from the SEC.
  • A player from the Big Ten has won this award in five of the last six seasons (Parsons, 2021; Chase Young, 2020; Nick Bosa, 2019; Marshon Lattimore, 2017; Joey Bosa, 2016).
  • Marcus Peters (2015) and Lattimore (2017) are the only two cornerbacks to win this award since 1999, with both posting 5-plus interceptions as rookies.

Now, looking ahead to this season, here are my top 10 candidates to take home the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Related Links

NOTE: The odds below provided by FanDuel are current as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 26 unless otherwise noted.

Rank
10
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · DB · +1200
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Drafted: Round 1, No. 3 overall


Stingley has the talent to be ranked higher on this list, but there are several players ahead of him that I believe have the opportunity to tally more production as a rookie. While Stingley hasn't been able to show sustained elite play since his freshman season in 2019, it's almost impossible to forget the ball skills and takeaway talent he displayed throughout that year. If NFL offenses test him often enough this fall and Stingley can stay healthy, he will have a chance to grab interceptions and launch himself into the DROY conversation.

Rank
9
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · OLB · +1000
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall


Walker is a big, tough guy with long arms and terrific power in his hands to set impressive edges, but that won't mean much for this award. Walker is a coach's dream, providing excellent field aggression and a willingness to stay within the scheme in order to allow his unit to flourish. However, he might need to become a more impactful individual pass rusher if he wants to catch the attention of DROY voters.

Rank
8
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · +2500
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Drafted: Round 3, No. 83 overall


We know linebackers with playmaking tendencies have a good shot to find their way into the conversation when it comes to DROY contention, and Dean fits into that category. He slid into the third round of the draft due to medical concerns, which might have taken him off of some radars for this award. However, Dean will have former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis eating up blocks in the middle of the Philly D-line to put him in good position to make plays. Both Dean's sack total and ball production against the pass improved in Georgia's championship season, so he should be one to watch if he can stay healthy and win a starting job early on.

Rank
7
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · +1200
New York Jets
New York Jets

Drafted: Round 1, No. 4 overall


History tells us that interceptions are key when it comes to providing rookie cornerbacks a chance to win DROY. Gardner pulled three interceptions in each of his three seasons at Cincinnati, which is impressive considering how infrequently quarterback's challenged him and how often he played tight, press coverage. He has take-it-away talent, a catchy nickname and bravado for days, which should all work in his favor.

Rank
6
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · DE · +1200
New York Jets
New York Jets

Drafted: Round 1, No. 26 overall


You have to go all the way back to 2013 to find the last Jets edge rusher to post double-digit sacks in a season (Calvin Pace, 10). Fast forward to 2022 and Johnson will be lining up with a fairly deep defensive line that should fare much better than it did in 2021. He's a plus run defender with good strength at the point of attack and the athleticism to put together some highlight-reel tackles for loss. His hands and spin moves got better and better throughout last season at Florida State, but the key for Johnson will be his continued growth as a pass rusher. He might be ready to make early noise as a rookie.

Rank
5
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · + 1000
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Drafted: Round 1, No. 14 overall


Hamilton was my highest-graded draft prospect in 2022 thanks to his rare traits and impact potential. In Baltimore, free-agent signee Marcus Williams provides the Ravens with a center fielder who should allow Hamilton to move around the field, where he can range and attack the football. He can be a little bumpy in man coverage at times, but he's a hard worker and ferocious hitter whose hybrid talents could create more production than most safeties see in a rookie season.

Rank
4
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · +1200
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 22 overall


Walker's size (6-foot-4, 241 pounds), athleticism and toughness should make him an instant favorite of the defensive coaching staff in Green Bay. His instincts and discipline are what make him a top four candidate for this award, in my opinion. Walker plays with an above-average feel for play development and uses take-on strength and tackling technique to finish what he starts. With size and talent along the Packers' defensive front to occupy blockers, Walker should be able to run, hit, and pile up tackles this season.

Rank
3
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · OLB · +600
New York Giants
New York Giants

Drafted: Round 1, No. 5 overall


Thibodeaux is strong and explosive with pretty good insight into the art of the pass rush. However, he has to show he can execute as a pass rusher on a consistent basis in the NFL. His ability to close to the sideline should make him tough to run against, but sacks are what win this award.

Rank
2
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · +2000
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Drafted: Round 1, No. 27 overall


I know I like Lloyd's chances better than others do, but his ability to fill up columns on the stat sheet should not be discounted. The last true linebacker to win this award was Shaquille Leonard, who piled up 163 tackles with 12 for loss and a pair of interceptions in 2018. Lloyd showcased his ability to produce at a high level in each of those categories during his final season at Utah. Look out for this guy.

Rank
1
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · DE · +600
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Drafted: Round 1, No. 2 overall


Few defenders from the 2022 class will come into the league as game-ready as Hutchinson. He has NFL size (6-7, 264), strength and a relentless motor that will help him find production against offensive tackles unable to keep up with his pace. Hutchinson is able to impact both the run and passing games, and has quick hands that should help him acclimate more quickly to facing OTs at the pro level. The Lions' defense has a chance to be much better this season, and that improvement could amplify Hutchinson's case for DROY if he plays well.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL training camp: Ten most important position battles to track in 2022

Will Baker Mayfield supplant Sam Darnold as the Panthers' QB1? Who will take over as Aaron Rodgers' top target in Green Bay? Can Nakobe Dean step up in Philadelphia? Kevin Patra breaks down the 10 most important position battles to watch as training camps get rolling across the NFL.

news

2022 All-Under-25 Team: Justin Herbert, Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons among NFL's rising stars

Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2022 season? Nick Shook reveals his All-Under-25 Team, highlighting the league's rising stars at each position.

news

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore among 7 WRs

Will the competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year be dominated by wide receivers in 2022? Which player has the best shot? Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 contenders for the award.

news

Five egregious 'Madden' player ratings; plus, analysis on Kyler Murray's deal and a potentially dominant D

Player ratings are out for "Madden NFL 23," and Bucky Brooks has beef with five marks. Plus, analysis on Kyler Murray's enormous extension and one ferocious defense you shouldn't sleep on.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

2022 AFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Is Davis Mills the answer for the Texans? Can Matt Ryan lead the Colts back to the playoffs? Will Trevor Lawrence break out in Year 2? What's the biggest question mark for the Titans? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

State of the 2022 Buffalo Bills: Can Josh Allen and Co. push through to Super Bowl?

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have lifted Buffalo to the upper echelon of the NFL. Now, it's Super Bowl or bust. Adam Rank explores the state of the 2022 Bills.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

State of the 2022 Miami Dolphins: Pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to prove he's QB of the future

With better weapons on the field and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel on the sideline, will Tua Tagovailoa prove he is Miami's quarterback of the future? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Dolphins heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

Will Russell Wilson reach new heights in Denver? How will the Chiefs' new-look receiver corps fare? Are the Raiders set to rise under Josh McDaniels? Did the Chargers make enough upgrades? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the AFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

My 'Madden' 99 Club: These nine NFL players truly deserve the highest rating entering the 2022 season

With EA Sports revealing its player ratings for "Madden NFL 23" this week, Adam Schein rolls out his own list of transcendent talents. Here are the nine players who truly deserve a 99 rating heading into the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW