Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Jaguars, Jets duos highlight list

Drafted: Round 3, No. 83 overall





We know linebackers with playmaking tendencies have a good shot to find their way into the conversation when it comes to DROY contention, and Dean fits into that category. He slid into the third round of the draft due to medical concerns, which might have taken him off of some radars for this award. However, Dean will have former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis eating up blocks in the middle of the Philly D-line to put him in good position to make plays. Both Dean's sack total and ball production against the pass improved in Georgia's championship season, so he should be one to watch if he can stay healthy and win a starting job early on.