Five egregious 'Madden' player ratings; plus, analysis on Kyler Murray's deal and a potentially dominant D

The former league MVP played far better than most people realized last season, as the severely short-handed Falcons could've finished much worse than 7-10. Ryan routinely kept his team in games without an established No. 1 in the receiving corps or a true workhorse RB in the backfield. Not to mention, Atlanta's offensive line finished at No. 27 in Pro Football Focus' rankings. So while his decade-long streak of 4,000-yard passing seasons came to an end, "Matty Ice" performed admirably in difficult circumstances. Now the veteran QB has moved to a better team with superior offensive personnel. With Jonathan Taylor by his side and Indianapolis' offensive line up front, Ryan could easily play at an all-star level and guide the Colts back to the top of an underwhelming AFC South for the first time since 2014. Moreover, the opportunity to collaborate with Frank Reich could enable the 37-year-old to remind the football world of his greatness as a dart thrower from the pocket. An 81 rating, which ranks 15th among quarterbacks, is just too low.