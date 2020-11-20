Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered AC joint sprain in loss, isn't expected to miss time

Published: Nov 20, 2020 at 01:33 PM
Nick Shook

﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s shoulder ailment caused him some problems in Thursday night's loss to Seattle, but it shouldn't keep him out of action.

Murray suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder but should be fine after Arizona's long week between games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Murray is not expected to miss time long term or even next week, per Rapoport.

Murray received attention on the sideline during the Thursday night affair, and could be seen wincing at times after plays. He occasionally adjusted his arm angle while releasing the ball, though he did not exit the action.

Murray finished with a line of 29-of-42 passing for 269 yards, two touchdowns and a 102.2 passer rating. He also rushed five times for 15 yards in the 28-21 loss.

Murray has powered Arizona to a 6-4 record in his second season, using his unique blend of elite agility and athleticism to become a dual-threat nightmare against opposing defenses. Murray ranks sixth in passing yards with 2,644, posting a 19-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 10 games played while also standing eighth in rushing yards this season with 619 and 10 touchdowns.

Arizona will look to get back to its winning ways when it meets New England in a Week 12 contest on Nov. 29. The Cardinals will have additional time to get Murray ready with the hopes he can remain effective while playing through the ailment and help them remain in a tight NFC West race.

