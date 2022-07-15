2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

Yes, it's weird to talk about one of the most accomplished franchises in league history as a potential chaos team, but this is undoubtedly a transitional time for the Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger hanging up the cleats in January, it's the start of a new era in Pittsburgh. And with the Steelers positioned in a competitive AFC North, some folks think Mike Tomlin's due for his first losing season. Not sure I'd personally make that bet. Without the future Hall of Famer in the huddle, the Steelers could take a "back to the future" approach that prioritizes the defense and running game. The defense certainly has the pieces in place to strangle opponents, with reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt flanked by All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and playmaking safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, among others. Adding Brian Flores' experience and expertise as a defensive assistant will only enhance the tweaks that new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin will make to the playbook, fully unleashing a unit with aggressive disruptors throughout the lineup. Although the offense will likely opt for a conservative approach behind a new quarterback -- whether that ends up being free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky or first-round pick Kenny Pickett -- the presence of Najee Harris in the backfield could enable the Steelers to win with a "3 yards and a cloud of dust" mentality, at least until the new QB1 is ready to expand his role as a game manager.