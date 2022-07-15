2022 NFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles and Giants

With 2022 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 25, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Below, Brendan Walker has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC East.
Players report: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Marriott Residence Inn | Oxnard, California
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- WR Michael Gallup
- WR James Washington
- TE Dalton Schultz (franchise tag)
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (extension)
- LB Dante Fowler
- LB Leighton Vander Esch
- S Malik Hooker
- S Jayron Kearse* (No. 71)
- P Bryan Anger* (No. 90)
Notable departures:
- WR Amari Cooper (traded to Browns)
- WR Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins)
- TE Blake Jarwin
- OL La'el Collins* (No. 13; Bengals)
- OL Connor Williams* (No. 51; Dolphins)
- DE Randy Gregory* (No. 16; Broncos)
- S Damontae Kazee (Steelers)
- S Keanu Neal (Buccaneers)
- K Greg Zuerlein (Jets)
Subplots to track:
- After a lull in 2020, the offensive line -- long a strength of this team -- bounced back in 2021, jumping from 27th in Pro Football Focus' season-end rankings to No. 1 last season. But questions loom heading into camp. What will happen if 31-year-old left tackle Tyron Smith, who lost six games in 2021 due to an ankle injury and COVID-19 and hasn't started a full season since 2015, misses time this season? How will Dallas make up for the losses of La'el Collins and Connor Williams? No. 24 overall pick Tyler Smith is slated to be an immediate fill-in starter (at left guard, as of now, per executive vice president Stephen Jones), but the line as a whole lacks depth.
- It's time for 2020 first-rounder CeeDee Lamb to solidify himself as the team's No. 1 receiver. Last season, Lamb led Dallas in receiving yards (1,102), was tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns (six) and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. With veteran Amari Cooper gone, Lamb, 23, will look to add to his growing résumé as QB Dak Prescott's spotlight outside receiver. The team did re-sign Michael Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million deal this offseason, but he's returning from February ACL surgery.
- The Cowboys will need to improve along the front seven if they want their defense to step into elite territory. The team had a slightly above-average performance last season, recording 41 sacks (tied for 13th) and giving up 1,918 rushing yards (16th). The Cowboys essentially replaced the free agency loss of defensive end Randy Gregory with pass-rusher Dante Fowler. Second-round pick Sam Williams will get some time in the rotation at defensive end, as well. But there is work to be done before this group can be considered among the top 10 in the NFL.
Players report: July 19 (rookies); July 26 (veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility | East Rutherford, New Jersey
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Tyrod Taylor
- TE Jordan Akins
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- OL Jon Feliciano
- OL Mark Glowinski
- DT Justin Ellis
Notable departures:
- TE Evan Engram* (No. 47; Jaguars)
- TE Kyle Rudolph
- OT Nate Solder
- OL Will Hernandez (Cardinals)
- OL Billy Price
- C Matt Skura
- OLB Lorenzo Carter* (No. 99; Falcons)
- DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)
- LB Reggie Ragland
- CB James Bradberry* (No. 18; Eagles)
- S Jabrill Peppers (Patriots)
- DB Logan Ryan (Buccaneers)
- P Riley Dixon (Rams)
Subplots to track:
- The Giants nailed their first-round draft selections by taking DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5) and OT Evan Neal (No. 7), shoring up two areas of weakness (getting after the QB and protecting the QB) with massive boosts in talent. Both players will have an immediate impact and provide instant value for their respective sides of the ball. Fans will surely be eager to get a better look at Thibodeaux, in particular, who was held back by a hip injury earlier this offseason.
- Will QB Daniel Jones show signs he can thrive under new offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll? The 2019 first-round pick is headed for a prove-it year after the team declined his fifth-year option for 2023. If Jones can turn things around (he's posted a 21:17 TD-to-INT ratio over the past two seasons), the Giants might have to tag him (which would, per Over the Cap's projections, cost the team over $31 million). If he can't turn it around, Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen could look toward next year's QB draft class.
- The job of Daniel Jones' safety blanket is up for grabs. Former Pro Bowler Evan Engram filled that role for the past three seasons, having led the Giants in targets since Jones' arrival, but Engram left for Jacksonville. Now, a three-man competition for the TE1 spot will most likely commence between newly added veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins and fourth-round draft choice Daniel Bellinger.
- Running back Saquon Barkley must return to form. His first two years in the league, in which he compiled 3,469 scrimmage yards, were stellar, but he hasn't been the same since suffering a torn ACL in 2020 -- in 13 appearances last season, he averaged 3.66 yards per carry, 27th in the NFL among players with 150-plus carries. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018, Barkley is heading into a contract year. He says he feels like he "can trust [his] knee again." Fans will have to put their trust in him for what could ultimately end up being his last ride with the team.
- Losing 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry, who signed with the Eagles after being released by the Giants, to a division rival probably stung a little bit. What might hurt more is the lack of a clear replacement in the cornerback room, which includes too many unproven youngsters at the moment. Kevin King (No. 92) is the best available cornerback, according to our list of the top 101 free agents, but he's not nearly as accomplished as Bradberry.
Players report: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 27 (public practice Aug. 7)
Location: NovaCare Complex | Philadelphia
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- WR A.J. Brown (trade with Titans)
- C Jason Kelce
- DE Derek Barnett* (No. 70)
- DT Fletcher Cox* (No. 29)
- LB Haason Reddick* (No. 24)
- LB Kyzir White* (No. 73)
- CB James Bradberry* (No. 18)
- S Anthony Harris
Notable departures:
- RB Jordan Howard
- OG Brandon Brooks (retired)
- LB Genard Avery (Steelers)
- CB Steven Nelson (Texans)
- S Rodney McLeod (Colts)
Subplots to track:
- The Eagles have an opportunity to end a rare (and rather embarrassing) drought: They have not produced a 1,000-yard receiver in any of the past seven seasons. (Jeremy Maclin was the last to do it, in 2014.) After first-round pick DeVonta Smith fell just short of snapping the skid last season (he finished with 916 yards), it could finally happen in 2022, with a little help from star receiver A.J. Brown. Between Smith and Brown, Philly now has two legit outside threats who could easily break the 1,000-yard mark.
- The team's most underrated signing was probably its first major one of the offseason. Keep an eye on pass rusher Haason Reddick, who has recorded 23.5 sacks in the past two seasons with the Cardinals and Panthers. The Temple product will help a defense that had an abysmal 29 sacks last season (31st in the NFL).
- Jalen Hurts. That's the storyline. Can the quarterback be the future of the Eagles franchise? His last appearance was a forgettable performance in the 2021 playoffs. This offseason, GM Howie Roseman added plenty of pieces to help Hurts and the team win now. The Eagles did, however, also make a pre-draft trade with the Saints that netted Philly an extra first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which could be used as insurance in case the team decides to move on from Hurts. Will Hurts continue to show the signs of progress in camp that drew praise from coach Nick Sirianni earlier this offseason -- and validate Brown's defense of him on social media?
Players report: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: The Park | Ashburn, Virginia
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Carson Wentz (trade with Colts)
- RB J.D. McKissic
- WR Terry McLaurin (extension)
- OT Cornelius Lucas
- OG Andrew Norwell
- OG Trai Turner
- C Tyler Larsen
- DB Bobby McCain
- K Joey Slye
Notable departures:
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (retired)
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones (Giants)
- OL Ereck Flowers
- OG Brandon Scherff* (No. 10; Jaguars)
- DT Matthew Ioannidis (No. 95; Panthers)
- LB Jon Bostic
- S Landon Collins
Subplots to track:
- All eyes will be on Carson Wentz, the former Eagles quarterback coming off a disappointing end to his one-year stint with the Colts. But Wentz did post a passer rating over 90 for the fourth time since Philly took him second overall in 2016; only 10 quarterbacks have recorded more such seasons in that span. Plus, he'll now be working with arguably the best receiver he’s ever had in Terry McLaurin. If Wentz can show even a glimpse of his form from 2017, when a knee injury prematurely ended an MVP-caliber season, the Washington offense could be much improved.
- The Commanders are going through a changing of the guard(s) this offseason. After losing former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers, the team brought in former All-Pro Andrew Norwell and five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner as replacements. These seem like good investments by the organization in the interest of providing sustained protection for Wentz and stability in the run game for rising star Antonio Gibson.
- The young pass-rushing duo of Chase Young and Montez Sweat must recapture that 2020 magic. Two seasons ago, Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and Sweat combined for 16.5 sacks while Washington ranked second overall and second against the pass. Young was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Last season, though, Young missed eight games with a torn ACL, and Sweat missed seven games. Washington fell from sixth in the NFL in sacks in 2020 (47) to 17th (38), and the lack of pressure generated by the defensive line caused the secondary to completely fall apart. Need proof? The team finished last season dead last in the NFL in passing TDs allowed (34) after ranking second in that category in 2020 (21).