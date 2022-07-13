2022 NFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks

With 2022 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 25, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Below, Nick Shook has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC West.
Players report: July 21 (rookies); July 26 (veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- RB James Conner* (No. 58)
- WR Marquise Brown
- WR A.J. Green
- TE Zach Ertz
- OG Will Hernandez
Notable departures:
- RB Chase Edmonds* (No. 84; Dolphins)
- WR Christian Kirk* (No. 42; Jaguars)
- OL Max Garcia (Giants)
- OLB Chandler Jones* (No. 5; Raiders)
- LB Jordan Hicks (Vikings)
- CB Malcolm Butler (Patriots)
Subplots to track:
- Kyler Murray's standing with the team seems to be in a better place, at least for now. The months spent hand-wringing over Murray weren't just for fun, though, and even after the Pro Bowl quarterback showed up to offseason activities in a good-faith move, that doesn't mean this is over. If the two sides can move past this contractual drama, they should prepare for another season with high hopes. The key word: if.
- The same is somewhat true for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Two straight tailspins down the stretch have set the table for an all-or-nothing fourth season on the job. Perhaps more importantly, Kingsbury's staff will have to find a way to replace Chandler Jones on the defensive side. These two points are closely related: Arizona's replacements will need to find a way to replicate Jones' production if Kingsbury's Cards hope to be contenders like they were for much of 2021.
- Training camp will provide Arizona the opportunity to prepare for a temporary world without DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals won't have Hopkins for six games due to suspension, but they will have Marquise Brown, a former running mate of Murray's during their time at Oklahoma. Arizona sent a first-round pick to Baltimore for Brown, setting a high expectation for the speedster. He'll be counted on to replace Hopkins for the first month and a half before complementing the three-time All-Pro, and the acclimation process truly starts this month.
Players report: July 23 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 24 (full schedule)
Location: University of California, Irvine | Irvine, California
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- WR Allen Robinson* (No. 8)
- OT Joe Noteboom* (No. 28)
- C Brian Allen
- LB Bobby Wagner* (No. 17)
- CB Troy Hill
- P Riley Dixon
Notable departures:
- RB Sony Michel (Dolphins)
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.* (No. 11)
- WR Robert Woods (traded to Titans)
- OT Andrew Whitworth (retired)
- OG Austin Corbett* (No. 88; Panthers)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day* (No. 76, Chargers)
- LB Von Miller* (No. 3; Bills)
- CB Darious Williams* (No. 43; Jaguars)
- P Johnny Hekker (Panthers)
Subplots to track:
- The champagne is now flat, and complacency cannot be permitted within the Rams organization. Los Angeles reached the mountaintop, but as the saying goes, The only thing more difficult than winning a title is doing it again. Most of the key pieces return, but that doesn't mean 2022 won't be challenging for the defending champions. Their title defense begins with camp.
- Can the Rams replace two receivers with one? Los Angeles sent Robert Woods to Tennessee and has yet to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr., placing a significant portion of responsibility on the shoulders of Allen Robinson. He'll have receiving triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp alongside him, but Robinson will still have to meet high expectations in what figures to be an explosive offense.
- Von Miller is gone, and Bobby Wagner is now a Ram. The two aren't a simple swap, as they play different positions, but their leadership and experience are equal. Wagner reinforces Los Angeles' weakest position group, but can he still be the perennial All-Pro he was in Seattle? And will it make the difference the Rams are expecting?
- Andrew Whitworth's retirement leaves a massive pair of shoes to fill at left tackle following Los Angeles' Super Bowl triumph. Joe Noteboom proved he's capable of manning the position, but there's a difference between making a handful of spot starts and owning the job over a full season. 2022 will be his first test, just months after re-signing with the team that spent a third-round pick on him in 2018.
Players report: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: SAP Performance Facility | Santa Clara, California
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- RB Jeff Wilson
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud
- TE Ross Dwelley
- TE Tyler Kroft
- DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
- DE Kemoko Turay
- DT Maurice Hurst
- DT Hassan Ridgeway
- LB Oren Burks
- CB Darqueze Dennard
- CB Charvarius Ward* (No. 89)
Notable departures:
- RB Raheem Mostert (Dolphins)
- WR Richie James Jr. (Giants)
- WR Mohamed Sanu
- WR Trent Sherfield (Dolphins)
- OL Tom Compton (Broncos)
- OG Laken Tomlinson (No. 48; Jets)
- C Alex Mack (retired)
- DE Arden Key (No. 74, Jaguars)
- DT D.J. Jones (No. 31; Broncos)
- DT Kentavius Street (Saints)
- CB K'Waun Williams (Broncos)
- S Jaquiski Tartt (Eagles)
Subplots to track:
- Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster, so the succession plan involving Trey Lance might not be going quite as smooth as anticipated. San Francisco could proceed forward with this plan, but with Garoppolo on the team, the pressure only increases on the second-year signal-caller. The first sign of struggle will have folks -- perhaps even some of Lance's teammates -- calling for the veteran to step in for a team that has proven it can win now. For what it's worth, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently reported that the expectation within the NFL continues to be that Jimmy G will be traded by the end of July. The 49ers will have to treat this situation delicately, hoping for the best while being ready to respond to the worst, and will begin setting the table for Lance's first season as starter in camp.
- Kyle Shanahan's staff has a new look that extends well beyond the vacancy left by new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Shanahan had to replace all but one offensive assistant, and though he's the one in charge of the group all the way down to play-calling, the changes are still significant. Although San Francisco has spent the offseason preparing, this staff's first test comes in camp. Add in the Lance element, and this isn't your usual assistant-coaching turnover.
- The Deebo Samuel situation lingers. Despite requesting a trade in April, Samuel has yet to receive a new contract with the 49ers. He did attend mandatory minicamp, but it remains slightly awkward, if nothing more. And Samuel might not be the only player due for a deal this summer: Nick Bosa, while not quite as urgent, is also on the checklist.
Players report: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Virginia Mason Athletic Center | Renton, Washington
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Drew Lock (trade)
- QB Geno Smith
- RB Rashaad Penny* (No. 65)
- WR Marquise Goodwin
- TE Will Dissly
- TE Noah Fant (trade)
- DT Shelby Harris (trade)
- DT Quinton Jefferson
- DT Al Woods
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (No. 75)
- CB Artie Burns
- CB Justin Coleman
- CB Sidney Jones
- S Quandre Diggs (No. 33)
Notable departures:
- QB Russell Wilson (traded to Broncos)
- TE Gerald Everett (Chargers)
- OT Duane Brown* (No. 14)
- C Ethan Pocic (Browns)
- DE Carlos Dunlap
- DE Rasheem Green (Texans)
- DE Kerry Hyder Jr. (49ers)
- LB Bobby Wagner* (No. 17, Rams)
- CB D.J. Reed* (No. 41; Jets)
Subplots to track:
- Well, it's time for the Seahawks to figure out who will succeed Russell Wilson. The prospects aren't exactly enticing, no matter how hard Pete Carroll attempts to build up Drew Lock through the media. But with Carroll and Co. still expecting to compete in 2022, Seattle needs to select a passer and shower him with support. Whoever it is -- Lock, Geno Smith or Unnamed Option C -- he'll at least have quality weapons to work with in the form of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant. Hopefully, for the Seahawks' sake, it'll be more about claiming the job, as opposed to stumbling into it.
- The first season after the departure of two franchise pillars is always the hardest. Seattle made the painful decisions to move Wilson and cut Bobby Wagner, shifting to a younger roster that has enough hunger to surprise some folks. The 'Hawks will need to maximize their greatest remaining defensive investment, Jamal Adams, while hoping the collective effort of this group and seasoned coaching can produce something better than a 7-10 finish.
- 2022 is Jordyn Brooks' year to shine. The linebacker has operated effectively in Wagner's shadow in each of his first two professional seasons. With Wagner gone, Brooks will now be counted on to replace the franchise icon as both a defender and a leader. He's always had a knack for being around the play -- and he'll be front and center this season, starting with camp.