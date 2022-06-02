Niners center Alex Mack retiring after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls 

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Mack earned seven Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team during his career.

Mack, 36, played his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, earning a Pro Bowl nod. His campaign in the Bay Area followed seven seasons to start his career with the Cleveland Browns and five with the Atlanta Falcons thereafter.

A decision in regard to Mack's future has been one of many uncertainties hanging over the 49ers this offseason, along with Deebo Samuel wanting to be traded and San Francisco wanting to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. On Thursday, though, hanging it up appeared all but inevitable after Mack and the Niners restructured his contract in a manner that, as noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, was reminiscent of other players prior to their retirements becoming official.

Now San Francisco will look to replace a Pro Bowl talent who also boasted veteran leadership and experience.

Much as a Mack decision loomed over the Niners, former Browns center JC Tretter has loomed as the top free-agent center since his release by Cleveland, so perhaps he's a candidate to add to the 49ers fold.

Regardless of who replaces Mack, there will be large cleats to fill.

Mack turned in a potential Hall of Fame career.

He was a 2009 NFL Draft first-round selection of the Browns out of Cal who started every game his rookie season and ended up starting every game he played in during his decorated NFL career.

In all, Mack started and played in 196 games. He played seven seasons for the Browns and collected three Pro Bowl nods before moving on to the Falcons. In Atlanta, Mack played five years and garnered a trio of Pro Bowl trips in his first three seasons with the club.