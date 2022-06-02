Around the NFL

Niners center Alex Mack retiring after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls 

Published: Jun 02, 2022 at 02:40 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Mack earned seven Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team during his career.

Mack, 36, played his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, earning a Pro Bowl nod. His campaign in the Bay Area followed seven seasons to start his career with the Cleveland Browns and five with the Atlanta Falcons thereafter.

A decision in regard to Mack's future has been one of many uncertainties hanging over the 49ers this offseason, along with Deebo Samuel wanting to be traded and San Francisco wanting to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. On Thursday, though, hanging it up appeared all but inevitable after Mack and the Niners restructured his contract in a manner that, as noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, was reminiscent of other players prior to their retirements becoming official.

Now San Francisco will look to replace a Pro Bowl talent who also boasted veteran leadership and experience.

Much as a Mack decision loomed over the Niners, former Browns center JC Tretter has loomed as the top free-agent center since his release by Cleveland, so perhaps he's a candidate to add to the 49ers fold.

Regardless of who replaces Mack, there will be large cleats to fill.

Mack turned in a potential Hall of Fame career.

He was a 2009 NFL Draft first-round selection of the Browns out of Cal who started every game his rookie season and ended up starting every game he played in during his decorated NFL career.

In all, Mack started and played in 196 games. He played seven seasons for the Browns and collected three Pro Bowl nods before moving on to the Falcons. In Atlanta, Mack played five years and garnered a trio of Pro Bowl trips in his first three seasons with the club.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Mack signed a three-year deal with the 49ers, but despite playing at his usual dominant level, played just one year in San Francisco and has decided to call it a career.

Related Content

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

EA Sports reveals new 'Madden NFL 23' gameplay features, including new FieldSENSE

On Thursday, EA Sports revealed brand new gameplay features in the upcoming "Madden NFL 23." Chief among them is "a new foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay" the company has dubbed FieldSENSE.

news

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman adding 'some things that are new' to Ravens offense for Lamar Jackson to learn

When Lamar Jackson eventually joins his teammates for offseason workouts, he'll have some new things to work on. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Wednesday that he's tweaked about 20% of the offense ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Niners general manager John Lynch: 'I'd be a fool to trade' Deebo Samuel

Asked directly during a Dwight Clark Legacy series event if star wide receiver Deebo Samuel would be traded, 49ers general manager John Lynch reiterated his plans to hang on to one of his best players.

news

Michael Carter happy Jets drafted RB Breece Hall: 'There's enough for all of us to eat'

Second-year Jets RB Michael Carter insists he is happy the club drafted Breece Hall to join him in the backfield. Carter believes there's enough carries for everyone to go around and sees "something special" in Hall's future.

news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on position flexibility: 'If I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that'

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is working his way back from a season-ending injury suffered in his rookie year, and he has visions of framing his comeback in the mold of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

news

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win sixth annual 'The Match' golf event on final putt

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers just edged out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday in 'The Match' at the Wynn Golf Club near the Las Vegas Strip. After trading leads multiple times throughout the match, Rodgers sank the final putt to clinch the win.

news

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at age 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died Wednesday at the age of 38, the team announced. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement.

