NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

With his potential retirement looming, veteran center Alex Mack is taking a pay cut.

Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his 2022 base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2023 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

As part of the restructure, $500,000 of Mack's guaranteed salary for the 2021 season is being converted into a roster bonus that will be paid this month. Garafolo adds that this kind of restructure has been seen recently from players who then retire once official.

The 49ers will gain over $4 million in cap space after the reworked contract, which could be handy in potentially finding Mack's replacement.