NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

With his potential retirement looming, veteran center Alex Mack is taking a pay cut.
Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his 2022 base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2023 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
As part of the restructure, $500,000 of Mack's guaranteed salary for the 2021 season is being converted into a roster bonus that will be paid this month. Garafolo adds that this kind of restructure has been seen recently from players who then retire once official.
The 49ers will gain over $4 million in cap space after the reworked contract, which could be handy in potentially finding Mack's replacement.
Mack, 36, earned his seventh Pro Bowl honor in his first campaign with San Francisco last season, starting every game through the 49ers' deep postseason run. We will soon know what the future holds for the 13-year veteran who had long and distinguished runs with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons before joining the Niners.
Injuries
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of wide receiver/kick returner Cameron Batson. Batson previously played with the Tennessee Titans.
- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that cornerback Jeff Okudah, a former first-round pick, is right where he needs to be in his recovery from an Achilles injury and Campbell is happy with Okudah's progress.
- The Houston Texans signed linebacker Christian Harris to a rookie contract.
- New York Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux got twisted up with an undisclosed injury a couple of weeks ago during organized team activities and has been seen practicing in a non-contact red jersey ever since. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday he was hopeful Thibodeaux would be ready for the beginning training camp. "Knock on wood hopefully he'll be good to go," Daboll said, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of linebacker Tuzar Skipper.