2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

With 2022 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 25, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Below, Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC West.
Players report: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: UCHealth Training Center | Englewood, Colorado
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Russell Wilson (traded from Seahawks)
- RB Melvin Gordon* (No. 69; re-signed)
- OL Tom Compton
- OL Billy Turner
- DE Randy Gregory* (No. 16)
- DT D.J. Jones* (No. 31)
- LB Malik Reed (re-signed)
- CB K'Waun Williams
- S Kareem Jackson (re-signed)
Notable departures:
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins)
- QB Drew Lock (traded to Seahawks)
- WR DaeSean Hamilton (Texans)
- TE Noah Fant (traded to Seahawks)
- DE Stephen Weatherly (Browns)
- DT Shelby Harris (traded to Seahawks)
- LB Kenny Young (Raiders)
- CB Bryce Callahan* (No. 55; Chargers)
- CB Kyle Fuller (Ravens)
Subplots to track:
- All eyes will be on Russell Wilson as he enters training camp with a new team after a decade in Seattle. Wilson famously begged Pete Carroll to let him cook in the Seahawks’ offense -- to little avail. Now Russ joins Nathaniel Hackett, who has been helping fillet opponents with the NFL's Top Chef, Aaron Rodgers, for the past three seasons. Wilson is finally paired with an offensive coach willing to build around his passing game prowess.
- The Broncos have a stable of pass-catching weapons at receiver in Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler and fifth-round rookie Montrell Washington, among others. The battle for snaps could be intense, and we'll see what rotation Hackett and OC Justin Outten have planned. After an up-and-down start to his career, Jeudy is the main man to track to see if he can finally have that breakout season others in his draft class have enjoyed.
- Broncos GM George Paton set about creating a deep edge rush group, including free-agent signee Randy Gregory and rookie Nik Bonitto. We'll see what sort of rotation DC Ejiro Evero has planned. One big key: Can Bradley Chubb finally stay healthy? If he can, the Broncos have the horses up front to make life miserable for quarterbacks.
- When Denver traded Noah Fant in the Wilson deal, it thrust third-year TE Albert Okwuegbunam into the presumptive starting role. But third-round rookie Greg Dulcich surprisingly was running with the 1s early in offseason workouts -- before a core muscle injury sidelined him. If healthy, Dulcich -- a more natural pass-catcher than Okwuegbunam -- could earn a significant role out of the gate in the Broncos' offense.
- Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are expected to share snaps once again, but the big question is whether Williams carves out a significant share or it's closer to an even split. We won't have an exact blueprint in training camp, but it's a start. It will be particularly interesting to track how each is used in the passing game, with Denver expected to utilize the screen game more in 2022. That's where Williams could separate from Gordon.
Players report: July 22 (rookies); July 26 (veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Missouri Western State University | St. Joseph, Missouri
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Chad Henne (re-signed)
- RB Ronald Jones
- RB Jerick McKinnon (re-signed)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster* (No. 39)
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling* (No. 61)
- OT Orlando Brown (franchise-tagged, but unsigned)
- C Austin Reiter (re-signed)
- DE Frank Clark (restructured contract)
- S Justin Reid* (No. 63)
- S Deon Bush
- DB Lonnie Johnson (traded from Texans)
Notable departures:
- RB Darrel Williams (Cardinals)
- WR Tyreek Hill (traded to Dolphins)
- WR Byron Pringle (Bears)
- WR Demarcus Robinson (Raiders)
- C Austin Blythe (Seahawks)
- DT Jarran Reed (Packers)
- LB Melvin Ingram* (No. 25; Dolphins)
- CB Mike Hughes (Lions)
- CB Charvarius Ward* (No. 89; 49ers)
- S Tyrann Mathieu* (No. 6; Saints)
- S Daniel Sorensen (Saints)
Subplots to track:
- Will Orlando Brown show up? The Kansas City Chiefs left tackle hasn't signed his franchise tag after the two sides couldn't agree on a long-term solution before the deadline. Brown could exercise his right to stay away from camp -- without signing his tender, he's not subject to fines. It's a less than ideal situation sitting on Patrick Mahomes' blindside.
- The reshuffled wide receiver room has plenty of questions with K.C. trading Tyreek Hill and importing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Chiefs telegraphed a plan to be better over the middle this year to beat the Cover-2 schemes that have stymied the offense for stretches. How will the changes look when live practices get underway? Don't overlook the addition of second-round pick Skyy Moore, who could leapfrog his way into a prominent role with a good camp.
- The Chiefs replaced Tyrann Mathieu with Justin Reid. It might be a wash on the field -- or even an upgrade given where each safety is at in the current stage of their careers. But how will the Chiefs make up for the leadership and toughness Mathieu brought to the table to go with his flexible play? Coaches often talk up the intangibles of leaders like the Honey Badger and how much they mean in the heat of battle. Can Reid or another defender step into that role?
- Does K.C. have enough at edge rusher? Frank Clark has never reached double-digits in sacks in his three seasons with the Chiefs and is coming off a 4.5-sack campaign. At 29 years old, does he have a turn-back-the-clock year in him? I loved the addition of George Karlaftis in the first round -- he brings a motor and playmaking ability -- but there isn't much proven behind him. Could K.C. import a veteran before the season after losing Melvin Ingram this offseason?
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire is slated to be the lead back, but their offseason moves suggest his workload could be lessened. K.C. brought in Ronald Jones, who has proven a solid early-down ball-carrier. The Chiefs re-signed Jerick McKinnon, who shined in the postseason and is a dual-threat back. Were the backfield moves insurance if CEH deals with another injury-plagued season? Or does Andy Reid plan on using an extensive rotation in 2022?
Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 20 (veterans)
First practice: July 21
Location: Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center | Henderson, Nevada
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Derek Carr (extension)
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- QB Nick Mullens
- QB Jarrett Stidham (traded from Patriots)
- RB Ameer Abdullah
- RB Brandon Bolden
- WR Davante Adams (traded from Packers)
- WR Hunter Renfrow (extension)
- WR Demarcus Robinson
- TE Jacob Hollister
- OT Brandon Parker (re-signed)
- DE Maxx Crosby (extension)
- DE Chandler Jones* (No. 5)
- DT Vernon Butler
- DT Johnathan Hankins (re-signed)
- DT Bilal Nichols* (No. 52)
- LB Kenny Young
- CB Rock Ya-Sin (traded from Colts)
- S Duron Harmon
Notable departures:
- QB Marcus Mariota* (No. 93; Falcons)
- FB Alec Ingold (Dolphins)
- WR Bryan Edwards (traded to Falcons)
- WR Zay Jones (Jaguars)
- OG Richie Incognito (retired)
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (traded to Colts)
- DT Quinton Jefferson (Seahawks)
- DL Solomon Thomas (Jets)
- LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Falcons)
- LB Cory Littleton (Panthers)
- LB Nicholas Morrow (Bears)
- LB K.J. Wright
- CB Brandon Facyson (Colts)
- CB Casey Hayward* (No. 67; Falcons)
- CB Keisean Nixon (Packers)
Subplots to track:
- Everyone wants to see the Derek Carr-Davante Adams relationship hit the field in Vegas. The duo shined at Fresno State, and this offseason engineered the chance to play together in the pros. Adams' addition gives Carr a go-to playmaker who can win off the line of scrimmage and against any coverage. While the Raiders have other weapons in Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, it'd be hard for any quarterback not to force-feed the best WR in the NFL -- just ask Aaron Rodgers. Adams could vault the Raiders from a good offense to a great one and Carr from a top-12 QB to a Matthew Stafford-like ascension into the top 10.
- Waller's contract situation hovers over the Raiders. Vegas has shelled out to keep its own players and imported high-priced veterans. Waller is still waiting for his big payday. The tight end is vastly underpaid for his production but has two years left on his deal (with base salaries of $6.25 million each year, far from the $15 million average annual value of the highest-paid player at the position). Waller has said all of the right things thus far, but it's a situation that could linger and become uncomfortable if not resolved.
- The offensive line is one area to keep an eye on, with LT Kolton Miller and OG Denzelle Good (coming off an ACL tear) the only sure bets. Alex Leatherwood and Brandon Parker will battle for the RT job. Leatherwood could kick inside if he doesn't win that gig. Can third-round pick Dylan Parham push for snaps at left guard or center? With the Raiders poised to be an explosive offense under Josh McDaniels, it'd be a shame if everything came crashing down because the O-line can't protect.
- The signing of Chandler Jones gives the Raiders an exciting pairing with Maxx Crosby on the edge. But did the Raiders do enough to bolster the interior of the defensive line? On the back end, can Johnathan Abram stay healthy and become a consistent performer under the new staff? Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham ran a rock-solid unit in New York that milked more out of lesser talent. I'm interested to see how he deploys his scheme in Vegas. If the back-end coalesces, it could be a sneaky good unit under Graham.
- Will Josh Jacobs see his snaps siphoned off in a contract year? Vegas brought back backup Kenyan Drake, signed veteran Brandon Bolden -- who knows McDaniels well from their long history in New England together -- drafted Zamir White in the fourth round, and even added veteran Ameer Abdullah to battle for a role. Those aren't moves a team makes if its planning to saddle one back in a hefty role. White is one to watch. The rookie has the chance to earn a sizable role as a power back like the ones we've seen McDaniels deploy with the Patriots.
Players report: July 19 (rookies); July 26 (veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Jack Hammett Sports Complex | Costa Mesa, California
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Chase Daniel (re-signed)
- WR Mike Williams (re-signed)
- TE Gerald Everett
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day* (No. 76)
- DT Austin Johnson
- LB Khalil Mack (traded from Bears)
- LB Kyle Van Noy
- CB J.C. Jackson* (No. 2)
- CB Bryce Callahan* (No. 55)
- K Dustin Hopkins (re-signed)
Notable departures:
- RB Justin Jackson
- WR Andre Roberts (Panthers)
- TE Jared Cook
- OT Bryan Bulaga
- DL Justin Jones (Bears)
- DT Linval Joseph
- LB Kyler Fackrell (Raiders)
- LB Uchenna Nwosu* (No. 75; Seahawks)
- LB Kyzir White* (No. 73; Eagles)
- CB Chris Harris
Subplots to track:
- How will the new faces on defense coalesce in Brandon Staley's second season? The Chargers brought in key defenders to upgrade a wanting unit this offseason. The Khalil Mack trade and J.C. Jackson signings were the headliners, but don't discount the additions of Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Kyle Van Noy. The run defense must be better in 2022.
- The key camp battle in L.A. to track is the right tackle job. Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins are expected to compete for the gig. Pipkins looked solid in two starts last year, but Norton has more experience. With Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and first-round rookie Zion Johnson locking down the rest of the line, the big question is whether the Chargers can get solid pass protection from the RT spot.
- Who will be the No. 2 RB behind Austin Ekeler? It's been a revolving door behind Ekeler the past few seasons, and he needs some help to keep fresh. Fourth-round rookie Isaiah Spiller could carve out a role as the backup with a good camp. He'll battle other recent draft picks Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III for the right to spell Ekeler.
- Another rookie to keep an eye on is third-round safety JT Woods. The Baylor product owns the size and speed to be a playmaker in Staley's two-high system. If Woods has a good camp and preseason, he could push for playing time. That could allow the Chargers to move safety Derwin James around even more as a playmaking chess piece.
- We know Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are penned in for big roles. The question is how the depth chart fills out at receiver. Can Joshua Palmer develop into a consistent playmaker after showing flashes as a rookie? Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter could battle for snaps. Or will the Chargers favor more two-TE sets with Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr.?