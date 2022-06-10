Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

Another dynamic wide receiver is getting paid.

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million extension, including $21 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning.

The 2019 fifth-round pick is coming off a breakout Pro Bowl campaign in which he netted 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs. Renfrow proved to be Derek Carr's security blanket and a third-down machine. Now he's getting paid like the weapon he's become.

Renfrow was set to play out the final year of his rookie contract, earning $2.54 million in base salary. The new pact puts him better in line with his worth. With a host of receivers leaping over the $20 million per year mark this offseason, Renfrow's $16 million per year extension almost seems a bargain considering his potency, production, and growing status. But the deal nearly mirrors Cooper Kupp's first extension (three years, $15.75 per year). Like Kupp, Renfrow could be in for another big payday in a couple of seasons.

A slot prince, Renfrow has developed into one of the best route runners in the game. At 5-foot-10 without blazing speed, the Clemson product uses sharp cuts and precise routes to beat faster corners and create space. His toughness at the point of catch and shiftiness with the ball in his hands makes him the ideal third-down threat.

When Carr needed a key play last year, you could bet your britches he was looking Renfrow's way first.

With the addition of Davante Adams, the Raiders now have two of the best route runners in the NFL at their disposal. While at first blush, it might seem Adams' arrival might take some shine off Renfrow's production. But with the attention that the outside receiver is likely to take, Renfrow should see even more advantageous matchups moving forward. There is plenty of pigskin for both to thrive.